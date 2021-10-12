The Lodi High School boys soccer team experienced every outcome on the pitch last week. Things started with a non-conference home victory over the Portage/Poynette co-op on Oct. 4, followed by a scoreless draw against the Wisconsin Heights/Barneveld co-op on Oct. 7 — the only Capitol Conference match on the slate during the three games.
The week concluded with a tough 1-0 non-conference road loss at DeForest on Oct. 9.
The Blue Devils are now 5-6-4 overall and 1-3-3 in league play — sitting in seventh place of the nine-team conference.
Lodi 2, United 0
Lodi got a goal in each half to complete the non-conference shutout at home.
Andrew Smith and Connor Pecard tallied goals for the Blue Devils, while Bennett Rasmussen and Marcus Malig each recorded an assist.
Kyle Hoffman made five saves for Lodi to finish the clean sheet.
DeForest 1, Lodi 0
In another nonconference showdown, Lodi fell to DeForest. The lone goal for the Norskies came early in the 55th minute from Blake Olson.
Lodi’s goalkeeper stats were not reported from that match. Also, no goalkeeper stats were reported from the 0-0 tie to Wisconsin Heights/Barneveld.
The Blue Devils have two games remaining in the regular season — both at home, with one in the Capitol Conference. They are scheduled to host Columbus in their final league match at 6:45 p.m. on Oct. 12, then Reedsburg to close out the regular season at 6:45 p.m. on Oct. 14.
WIAA brackets released
The WIAA recently released the boys soccer brackets for the state tournament. Lodi received a No. 9 seed in Division 4. The Blue Devils will travel to No. 8 Campbellsport on Thursday, Oct. 21 for a 4 p.m. regional semifinal match. As of Oct. 11, the Cougars are 7-5-4 overall and 3-4-1 in the Flyway Conference.
Lodi High School is also scheduled to host that sectional’s championship match on Saturday, Oct. 30 at 4 p.m.