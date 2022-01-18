Lodi Weekly Sports Schedule plindblad plindblad Author email Jan 18, 2022 Jan 18, 2022 Updated 29 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Boys Basketball1/21 Vs. Watertown Luther Prep, 6 p.m.1/25 @ Sauk Prairie, 7:30 p.m.1/27 Vs. Poynette, 7:30 p.m.Girls Basketball1/21 Vs. Poynette, 7:30 p.m.1/24 @ River Valley, 7:30 p.m.1/25 @ New Glarus, 7:30 p.m.1/28 @ Columbus, 7:30 p.m.Boys Hockey1/22 Vs. Monona Grove, 7 p.m.1/25 @ West Salem, 7 p.m.Girls Hockey1/22 Vs. Brookfield Central, 12 p.m.1/25 @ Cedarburg, 6 p.m.Wrestling1/27 @ Belleville, 7 p.m.SkiingIce Age Nordic1/22-23 @ Cavoc Trails Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save plindblad Author email Follow plindblad Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Trending Now Arrest warrant issued for man accused of taking over $30,000 in jewelry from Lodi woman Lodi School Board approves finalized referendum question for April election Ring erupts for 26 points as Lodi tops Lake Mills in boys' basketball Candidate filings promise competitive Lodi election Lake Mills eases past Lodi in girls' basketball Latest e-Edition Lodi Enterprise and Poynette Press To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Newsletters Sign up today!Get our newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW!