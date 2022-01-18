Boys Basketball

1/21 Vs. Watertown Luther Prep, 6 p.m.

1/25 @ Sauk Prairie, 7:30 p.m.

1/27 Vs. Poynette, 7:30 p.m.

Girls Basketball

1/21 Vs. Poynette, 7:30 p.m.

1/24 @ River Valley, 7:30 p.m.

1/25 @ New Glarus, 7:30 p.m.

1/28 @ Columbus, 7:30 p.m.

Boys Hockey

1/22 Vs. Monona Grove, 7 p.m.

1/25 @ West Salem, 7 p.m.

Girls Hockey

1/22 Vs. Brookfield Central, 12 p.m.

1/25 @ Cedarburg, 6 p.m.

Wrestling

1/27 @ Belleville, 7 p.m.

Skiing

Ice Age Nordic

1/22-23 @ Cavoc Trails

Recommended for you