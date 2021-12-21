On a night when the Lodi wrestling program celebrated one of its most important architects, the Blue Devils put on a show.
They dominated Middleton at home, winning 70-3 on Thursday, Dec. 16.
"It was an incredible night as the program and the community came together to honor one of our local legends in Coach Lavern Ziegler,” said Cody Endres, head coach of the varsity team. “Lavern coached at the Middle School level for 37 years and is one of the main reasons why the program has had so much success on and off the mat. What Lavern meant, and will continue to mean, to this program truly can't be measured. Everybody involved in Lodi wrestling is at a better spot in their life because of Lavern Ziegler."
Two days later, the Blue Devils competed at the Fond Du Lac Invitational. It’s a meet that is not for the faint of heart.
"The Fond du Lac Invite is always one of the tougher one-day tournaments in the state of Wisconsin,” said Endres. “This year was no different with a field of 25 teams and the top five teams really had a lot of quality wrestlers. Wausau West has a very impressive squad and will do well in Division 1."
Lodi 70, Middleton 3
It wasn’t as easy as it looked for the Blue Devils.
"I give Middleton a lot of credit for their effort in this dual,” said Endres. “Their team was young and inexperienced, but they came out and battled hard. We were losing early in a lot of matches but came back and found ways to win, which is a huge testament to our kids and their ‘never give up’ attitude."
Perhaps the biggest match of the night came at 170 pounds.
"Zane Licht stepped up and showed us what a true leader he is,” said Endres. “Facing some injuries and sickness, we were looking at having to forfeit 170 until Zane agreed to wrestle it. Zane bumped up two weight classes, nearly 20 pounds, and went out there and major decisioned their best wrestler. It was quite the performance by Zane."
Licht won by a score of 9-1 for Lodi, as the Blue Devils recorded seven pins. Parker Heintz had one of them, as he wrapped up Reese Miller in 1:05 at 120 pounds. Brady Dorshorst needed only 20 seconds more to pin Jacob Francois in the 126-pound match, while Chandler Curtis won by fall in 42 seconds at 138 and Kylar Clemens pinned Zane Sarhan in 1:30 at 160 pounds.
In the matches at 182, 195 and 220 pounds, Lodi’s Mason Breunig, Isaiah Groskopf and Wyatt Ripp all won by pin, respectively. Lodi was awarded forfeits at 106, 113 and 285 pounds.
"We also want to thank the band, the student section, the alumni, and the fans,” said Endres. “It was an awesome atmosphere to wrestle in front of, and it was memorable to have fans back in attendance cheering us on."
Fond Du Lac Invite
Taking care of business in the beginning stages of the tournament helped the Blue Devils place second with 206 points, as Wausau West finished first with 268.
"I thought our guys wrestled really well early on in the tournament getting pins, winning close matches, and pulling some upsets,” said Endes. “Later in the day, as the competition got better, we didn't have quite the same success. However, I thought our guys wrestled hard, the effort was there. Now it is up to us coaches to go back into the room and work on our positioning and technique to take these guys to the next level."
Curtis grabbed the spotlight for Lodi, as he won the 138-pound division by pinning Stevens Point’s Charlie Heikkinen (4:30), Evansville’s Caleb Miller (1:19) and Sauk Prairie’s Colton Uselman (3:29) in succession. In the first-place match, a medical forfeit gave Curtis the victory.
"Winning this tournament is no easy task, and we were really proud of Chandler for the success he had,” said Endres.
Curtis, who is undefeated so far in 2021-22, wasn’t the only one who had success for Lodi, though.
"We had five guys place in the top three, which is really solid,” said Endres. “Anytime our guys make the finals they get to wear our ‘Champion Singlets’ that look like an American Flag, and it's always a special sight to see.”
At 106, Levi Ness placed second, pinning Mosinee’s Jackson Nechuta (2:00), Evansville’s Blake Frey (2:41) and Menomonee Falls’ Declan Registad (3:01), but losing in the first-place match.
Licht also was a runner-up, taking second at 152. After receiving a first-round bye, he pinned Wausau West’s Connor Calmes in 3:28 and won a 15-7 major decision over Stevens Point’s Kale Roth. Licht lost 10-5 in the first-place match.
At 220, Ripp pinned three straight opponents, winning by fall over Sauk Prairie’s Jack Tarnutzer (1:00), Port Washington’s Jacob Peacy (1:55) and Random Lake’s Jordan Arendt (5:50), but suffered a late pin in the first-place match.
“Levi, Chandler, Zane, and Wyatt all made the finals and had an opportunity to wear the legendary singlet for their matches,” said Endres.
Other Blue Devils also placed, including Drew Lochner (106, eighth); Caleb Lord (113, fourth); Heintz (120, third); and Mason Lane (170, seventh).