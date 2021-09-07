The Lodi High School volleyball team won four matches at the Whitewater Invitational Aug. 27-28, but the Blue Devils couldn’t get going against Lakeside Lutheran.
Against the Warriors (8-1 overall, 1-0 in conference play) on Thursday, Sept. 2, Lodi fell 3-0, as Lakeside Lutheran won 25-11, 25-19, 25-18.
The Blue Devils are now 0-1 in Capitol North Conference play and 4-5 overall.
In the Lakeside Lutheran loss, Sam Klann finished with a team-high six kills, while Dylann Herrington and Holly Jelinek had three apiece.
Klann also came up with two blocks, as did Olivia Heyroth.
Hope Hesselberg paced Lodi in aces with two and assists with nine, while Jelinek had one ace. Sam Edge finished with three helpers.
Herrington racked up a team-best 12 digs, as Reagan Zastrow and Sam Edge had nine each.
At Whitewater, Lodi defeated Clinton (25-16, 25-12), Westosha Central, Palmyra Eagle (25-9, 25-14) and Jefferson (25-20, 25-22).
The Blue Devils host Watertown Luther Prep on Thursday and take part in the Sauk Prairie Invitational on Saturday, before heading to Columbus on Tuesday, Sept. 14.