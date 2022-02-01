In local wrestling action last week, Poynette competed in the Waterloo triangular on Tuesday, Jan. 25, and the Deerfield Scramble on Saturday, Jan. 29.
Meanwhile, Lodi powered past Sugar River 59-13 on Thursday, Jan. 27, and the Blue Devils hosted their own tournament on Saturday, Jan. 29, winning it for the first time in a few years.
Lodi
The Blue Devils topped the field at Saturday’s tournament.
“It's always exciting to win a tournament, especially your own tournament, and this was the first time we've won the Lodi Team Tournament since 2018,” said Lodi Head Coach Cody Endres. “Competition wise, this is as good of a Lodi Team Tournament as we've had in recent memory. All the teams that came here were extremely competitive and had full or nearly full lineups. It was great to wrestle five full duals on front of our home crowd,"
Parker Heintz, Zane Licht and Wyatt Ripp all went 5-0 to vault the Blue Devils to the tourney title, but they weren’t the only ones that had a good day.
“Owen Breunig also had a fantastic day as he went 4-1 and beat two rivals he had previously lost to in years past,” said Endres.
Lodi downed DePere 48-29, edged Evansville 37-33, wiped out Kenosha Indian Trail 57-19, defeated West Salem/Bangor 44-25 and barely beat Prairie du Chien 35-33.
“As enjoyable as these wins were, we will have to beat Prairie du Chien and Evansville again at Team Sectionals in two weeks to qualify for Team State,” said Endres. “That's the main goal, so it's back to work until that time.”
At the Sugar River dual, Lodi took on a depleted opponent and won.
“I give a lot of credit to Sugar River for this dual,” said Endres. “They had a lot of injuries and could have easily cancelled the dual but decided to wrestle instead. They then went out and won three of the seven matches and beat some good kids from our lineup. It's a good lesson for our team that you can't take anybody for granted and you must be ready for every match come the end of the season.”
Ripp was able to pin Isaac Erb at 220 pounds, sticking his opponent in 2:41, while Licht won by technical fall 24-9 at 152. Brady Dorschorst also won for the Blue Devils, scoring a 9-2 decision.
Poynette
The Pumas closed out their dual meet schedule at Waterloo, defeating the home school 49-28 and beating Jefferson 57-24.
No. 2 ranked Cash Stewart, from Poynette, faced off against No. 12 ranked Trevor Firari from Waterloo. They had never battled before. Stewart got a takedown in the first period, and in the second period, Firari chose to be down. Stewart picked up two 3-point nearfalls. It was Stewart’s turn to go down in the third period, but Stewart got an escape and another 3-point nearfall to make it 14-0, before the two rolled out of bounds.
Stewart ended up winning 14-1 in dominating fashion.
At the end of the night, nine of the 11 Poynette wrestlers had gone 2-0, including Isaiah Gauer, Ashton Meister, James Amacher, Stewart, Owen Bahr, Dylan Elsing, Clayton Nehls, Luke Romack and Jackson Geitner.
Poynette finished its dual meet season 11-3, with wins over D1 and D2 schools.
At Deerfield, Amacher went 4-1, with Bahr and Elsing finishing 3-1. Romack finished with a 2-3 mark.
The scramble started with a two-match qualifying bracket and then based on the results the wrestlers were assigned a four-man round robin pool. The combination of the qualifying bracket and the four-man round robin then determined placing at the tournament. Meister, Amacher, Bahr, Romack and Geitner all made it into Pool A, while Elsing and Nehls wrestled into Pool B, and Gray competed in Pool C.