Dominating inside, the Lodi boys’ basketball team took care of Cashton on Saturday, winning 79-59 on the road.
In the non-conference victory, the Blue Devils emphasized passing.
“It was a good start for us,” said Ben Leistico, head coach for Lodi. “We really started moving and sharing the basketball. As a team we took care of the painted area, on offense and defense.”
The Blue Devils improved to 2-1 overall on the young season, as Erik Alsakar notched another double-double, leading Lodi in scoring and rebounding with 20 points and 10 boards. He shot 8-for-13 from the floor and was 4-of-6 from the free throw line.
Four Lodi players scored in double figures, including Brady Ring, who finished with 18 points and eight rebounds.
Jaylen Montgomery had a strong all-around game, filling up the stat sheet with 10 points, a team-high seven assists, three rebounds and two steals. Owen Wendt had 11 points, to go with two rebounds, a pair of assists and one block.
Erik Lincoln also contributed significantly, dishing out six assists, hauling in four rebounds, collecting two steals and adding seven points to the cause.
It was a good team effort for Lodi.
“We started to come together as a team, and it was impressive against an athletic, good shooting team in Cashton,” said Leistico. “Every game, so far, we have seen improvements and just want to continue growing as this young season progresses.”
The Blue Devils host Edgerton tonight. They travel to New Glarus on Friday.