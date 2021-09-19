Cameron Tritt ran the race of his life. It was enough to lift the Lodi High School boys’ cross country team to first place at Friday’s Rebel Invitational in Rio.
Tritt broke his personal record, running a 20:13.71 to finish 29th, while Parker Heintz edged Poynette’s Tucker Johnson (17;25.02) to win the varsity boys’ race in 17:23.04.
The Blue Devils had to sweat it out for a while, as the Pumas’ odds of winning the meet were pretty good.
“We knew going in that it would be between us and seventh-ranked Poynette,” said Lodi Head Coach Kurt Wilson. “The boys also found out that they would be without a couple of varsity runners, but Poynette was missing a couple as well, so we knew it was going to be a battle. Parker and Tucker battled it out and Parker pulled it out in the end.”
Wilson said Paul Lins came out of nowhere to challenge Poynette's second runner, Trent Chadwick, but got edged out at the line, despite running an 18:11.87 and placing seventh. Connor Pecard (18:16.36, ninth)and Walter Beld (18:52.94, 16th) gave Lodi a lead before Poynette’s next three runners put the Pumas back on top. Tritt was the difference-maker.
“It was quite a gap before we got our fifth in, so it appeared that Poynette might have won,” said Wilson. “However, Cameron Tritt broke his PR which was good enough to give us the victory.”
Lodi totaled 61 points, as Poynette finished with 65. North Fond du Lac/Oakfield was third with 92 points, followed by Pardeeville (112), Wayland Academy (126), Rio/Fall River (140), Columbus (166), Markesan (166), and Randolph/Cambria-Friesland (224).
The Lodi girls also were shorthanded, with Norah Lee considering sitting out due to some dental work during the day, according to Wilson.
Going into the meet, the Blue Devils thought they had a chance of ending up second as a team, according to Wilson. Injuries took out a couple of Lodi’s varsity runners.
“The dental work did not seem to bother Norah Lee as she ran a great race and even had the lead until the last stretch,” said Wilson. “Alexis Wilcox and Brook Endres were solid and RyAnne Franklin and Phoenix Peterson ran very well to help us slide into the second-place spot. Norah mentioned after the race that she thought about not running but with two varsity runners out, she would run for the team's sake.”
Pardeeville’s Natalie Peissig took first in the girls’ race in 21:34.26, but Pardeeville didn’t score as a team. Lee placed second in 21:35.51 to lead Lodi, with Wilcox (24:15.35) and Endres (24:16.10) taking 14th and 15th, respectively. Franklin also finished in the top 20, placing 19th in 25:27.06, while Peterson ran to 22nd in 25:51.45.
All in all, it was a good day for Lodi.
“When I passed out the schedules before the beginning of the season, I overheard one of the boys mention, ‘Whatever we do, we have to win Rio,’” said Wilson. “We couldn't participate in any invitationals last year, but before that we had won it four years in a row, several of them as decided underdogs. Rio is a special place in Lodi cross country history, and the teams added to that legacy Friday night.”
The Blue Devils competed at the Baraboo Invite on Tuesday, Sept. 21. They were slated to run at Fennimore on Saturday at Hickory Grove Golf Course.