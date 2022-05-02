Lodi Weekly Sports Schedule plindblad plindblad Author email May 2, 2022 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Baseball5/7 @ DeForest, 11 a.m.5/9 Vs McFarland, 5 p.m.5/10 Vs. Lakeside Lutheran, 5 p.m.5/13 @ Watertown Luther Prep, 4:30 p.m.Boys Golf5/7 @ Columbus Inviational, 8 a.m.5/9 @ Balance & Believe Invite, 12 p.m.5/10 Lodi conference mini, 3:30 p.m.5/13 @ Reedsburg Invite, 1:30 p.m.Girls Soccer5/10 @ Lake Mills, 6:45 p.m.Softball5/7 @ Richland Center Quad, 9 a.m.5/9 Vs. Adams-Friendship, 5 p.m.5/10 @ Lakeside Lutheran, 5 p.m.5/13 Vs. Watertown Luther Prep, 5 p.m.Track and Field5/6 @ Edgerton Invite, 4 p.m.5/7 @ Arrowhead Invite, 3:15 p.m.5/13 @ Belleville Invite, 4:15 p.m. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save plindblad Author email Follow plindblad Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Trending Now Kijewski homicide trial for Leeds shooting reset with date to be determined Dane man facing prison, charged with OWI 7 in Lodi Lodi's stalled offense breaks out in win; Lowenberg tosses no-hitter for Poynette Poynette's Kelly Fitzpatrick is able to face life’s challenges due to gratifying military service career Lodi School Board swears in new members Latest e-Edition Lodi Enterprise and Poynette Press To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Newsletters Sign up today!Get our newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW!