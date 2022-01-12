With only nine members competing, the Poynette wrestling team finished fifth out of 18 squads at Saturday’s Sauk Prairie Invitational.
Two Pumas placed first in their weight divisions, as James Amacher topped the 152 pounders and Cash Stewart was crowned the winner at 160.
With a 16-3 record, Amacher pinned Ithaca/Weston’s Logan Anderson in 2:46 and Mauston’s Vincent Bellock in 4:15, before earning a 7-2 decision over River Valley’s Trey Schulte in the first-place match.
After a first-round bye, Stewart (17-1) churned out a 14-2 major decision over Sauk Prairie’s Grant Sorg and pinned Ithaca/Weston’s Trevor Templen in 1:33 en route to the finals, where Stewart defeated West Bend East’s Kasey Gish 5-2.
Owen Bahr also had a solid tournament, finishing second at 170. First, he received a bye, and then Bahr pinned Columbus’ Otto Andler in 36 seconds. Taking on Kaleb Hannes in the semifinals, Bahr edged the Waukesha North wrestler 5-4, but lost 2-0 in the first-place match to Ithaca/Weston’s David Fargen.
Competing at 132 pounds, Ashton Meister took third for Poynette, winning 8-4 over Seymour’s Mason Bunnell in the quarterfinals and then dropping a 15-1 major decision to Sauk Prairie’s Colton Uselman in the semifinals. In a dramatic third-place match, Meister won a 6-4 sudden victory over Monroe’s Christian Schuh.
Other Poynette wrestlers who placed included 113-pounder Isaiah Gauer, who finished fifth, and Jackson Geitner, who ended up seventh at 285 pounds.
Poynette also had wrestlers compete at the Wisconsin Challenge Series Sauk Prairie Qualifier, with Isabella Morales placing sixth. Harlan Nielsen did not place.
The Pumas were scheduled to participate in the Capitol Conference Multi at Lakeside Lutheran on Thursday, Jan. 13, before hosting their own invite on Saturday, Jan. 22.