They pounded Wisconsin Dells 15-4 to open the season. Ever since then, it’s been a struggle for the Lodi softball team’s offense.
That all changed on Saturday, when the Blue Devils crushed Belleville in a home triangular that began with a 1-0 loss to Pecatonica.
“We finally got our bats going and we're able to put up 10 runs and beat Belleville 10-0 in six innings,” said Lodi Head Coach Trent Schneider. “Sam Edge got us going with a two-run triple in the second inning to highlight our offense. Rylee Schneider led the team with three hits.”
Schneider also had a run and an RBI, as Vivian Beld, Lauren Burros and MacKenzie Christofferson all went 2-for-4, driving in a combined five runs. One of Burros’ hits was a double.
Going 2-for-3, Kaylan Warren also scored two runs. Meanwhile, Beld was dominant in the pitcher’s circle, striking out two and walking two.
“Vivian continues to pitch well, allowing only one hit,” said Schneider. “Our defense was able to continue to grow, and we were finally able to put it all together and get a big win. I told the girls, even though we are 2-6, I believe we might be the best 2-6 team around. We've really worked hard on our defense, and we've also worked hard on offense. We just haven't been able to play at a high level offensively yet. We will continue to work hard and hopefully that work will lead to more success.”
Against Pecatonica that day, Lodi’s bats were silenced, with only Christofferson having a good day, going 2-for-3.
“As a team, we really struggled to put the ball in play against Pecatonica,” said Coach Schneider. “They got good pitching, but we were just unable to put any pressure on her. MacKenzie had two of our four hits and we were shut out. I was very disappointed with our 15 strikeouts.”
Lodi’s pitching matched that of Pecatonica, as Cadence Wipperfurth allowed only one unearned run, while fanning four and issuing no walks in going the distance.
“Cadence pitched an absolute gem,” said Coach Schneider. “Our defense played great on a wet field. Pec had plenty of base runners, and we had a chance to shut them out, but had an error and gave them a run. I was disappointed in the loss and the strikeouts, but happy with our overall defense. We are built on pitching and defense, and they are keeping us in games, so the next step for us is to find a way on base and put pressure on the other teams’ defense.”
In a 6-3 defeat on Thursday, April 21, Lodi’s defense faltered behind some strong pitching from Beld, who allowed only three earned runs.
“Vivian pitched very well again,” said Coach Schneider. “She is doing a very good job challenging hitters and our defense keeps improving. We did have a few errors again and it cost us a couple runs, but overall, I love the improvements our defense has made, and we've been able to stay away from the big inning. The girls continue to compete, and their confidence is growing with each game.”
Christofferson again led the way at the plate, going 1-for-3 with two RBI.
“We only managed 4 hits, but we did battle,” said Schneider. “We were getting no hit until Lauren Burros led off the seventh with a line drive single over the SS. Emma Krumpen walked and both scored on Christofferson's double. She also scored on a single by Rylee Schneider, but our rally stopped there.”
Scoring chances were few and far between when Lake Mills blanked the Blue Devils 4-0 on Tuesday, April 19, despite Emma Krumpen going 2-for-4.
“We only got four hits as a team,” said Coach Schneider. “We had one chance with runners on second and third and bases loaded once but were unable to get that big hit.”
In seven innings of work, Beld gave up only three earned runs, although she walked five batters and allowed five hits.
“Vivian pitched great,” said Coach Schneider. “She gave up three runs in the first and an unearned run in the fourth. She got in trouble a few times but did a great job throwing strikes and trusting our defense. Our defense really played a nice game and did it as a team. I was really proud of the girls for competing hard against a really good team. Lake Mills is undefeated and in first place.”
The Blue Devils are now 0-3 in Capitol North Conference play.