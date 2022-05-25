Winners of the Capitol North Conference title, the Poynette Pumas softball team started off the postseason on the right foot.
Tossing a three-hit shutout, with 14 strikeouts, Holly Lowenberg pitched the Pumas to a 6-0 win over Clinton on Tuesday, May 24, in their WIAA regional opener.
Poynette scored two runs in the second, third and fifth innings to move on, as Ashia Meister, Lowenberg, and Morgan Gunderson had two hits apiece. Abby Klink, Lowenberg and Gunderson had RBIs for Poynette, as did Kassidy McCaffery. Emma Gavinski drove in two runs.
Meister stroked a triple and Lowenberg and McCaffery had doubles, while Mercedi Lapacek collected a stolen base.
On May 17, Poynette prepared for regionals by edging Jefferson 3-2 on the road. The Pumas outhit Jefferson 10-8, as Lowenberg went 3-for-4 with a home run and struck out nine in the pitcher’s circle.
McCaffery and Klink each had two hits. Poynette is 16-5 overall, having finished the Capitol North campaign with a 9-1 mark.
Lodi
The Blue Devils’ season is over, following a 6-1 loss to Dodgeville in regional play on Tuesday, May 24.
Lodi finished up 6-17 overall, with a 2-8 record in Capitol North Conference play.
It was a busy week for the Blue Devils, who fell 4-2 at Sauk Prairie on Thursday, May 19, after getting blanked by Columbus 9-0 on Tuesday, May 17, and beating Westfield 9-3 on Monday, May 16.
In the win over Westfield, Mackenzie Christofferson went 3-for-5 with a run and an RBI, as Lauren Burros, Kaylan Warren and Ava Glaser all went 2-for-4, combining for four runs and four RBIs.
Candace Wipperfurth threw two innings and Natalie Hellenbrand last five innings, as the two Lodi pitchers allowed eight hits between them and struck out a total of five batters. Hellenbrand got the win out of the bullpen.
“This was a nice win,” said Lodi Head Coach Trent Schneider. “We able to collect nine runs on 13 hits. Ava Glaser and Christofferson both had RBI doubles.”
Wipperfurth had Lodi’s only hit against Columbus, as Hellenbrand and Vivian Beld allowed a combined seven earned runs.
The Sauk Prairie game was a tight one, as Christofferson and Emma Krumpen combined to go 4-for-7, as Krumpen drove in one of Lodi’s two runs. Burros had the other RBI.
Hellenbrand went 2-for-3 and scored a run.
Beld and Wipperfurth pitched for Lodi, as they teamed up to strike out seven batters.
“This was a great game,” said Schneider. “We gave away four runs in the third inning and that was the difference in the game.”