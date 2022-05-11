Lodi’s bats came alive, as the Blue Devils’ softball team recently crushed Fennimore 15-4 in nonconference play.
Lauren Burros went 3-for-3 to lead the way, collecting four RBI in the win and scoring two runs. In addition to pitching two innings, as she struck out two and allowed just one run, Vivian Beld scored three runs and doubled, going 2-for-3.
Rylee Schneider went 1-for-3, driving in two runs and scoring two, with Kaylan Warren walking three times, scoring three runs and getting a hit. Going 2-for-4, Ava Glaser had a double, scored a run and had two RBI, as Natalie Hellenbrand went 2-for-4, scoring two runs.
Candace Wipperfurth also pitched, striking out a pair in her two innings of work. Hellenbrand mopped up, throwing one inning. Of the two runs she allowed, none were earned.
“Got the bats going right away,” said Lodi Head Coach Trent Schneider. “Burros, Schneider, and Glaser highlighted an eight-run first inning with two two-RBI singles and Glaser with a two-RBI double. The team belted out 14 total hits.”
In a 7-0 loss to Lake Mills, Emma Krumpen had two of the Blue Devils’ five hits, as Beld lasted six innings, walked three, gave up six earned runs and nine hits.
“Played solid. Had four errors. Only had five hits,” said Schneider. “Our pitching and defense continue to be solid. We had a few mistakes but are battling every game.”
It was close for a while against Riverdale, but Lodi eventually fell 12-4, as Burros and Mackenzie Christofferson both went 2-for-3 – the two combining for three runs. Krumpen totaled three RBI.
Beld went the distance in the pitcher’s circle. Only eight of the 12 runs she allowed were earned.
“We hung with them for a few innings, but our defense let us down,” said Schneider. “We came out flat and a couple of our players lost focus in this game. We were able to crawl back into the game late, but Riverdale scored four runs in the top of the seventh to put the game away.”
The Blue Devils are now 2-13 overall and 0-7 in Capitol North Conference play.
Poynette
The Pumas sit atop the Capitol North standings with an 8-1 record, as Poynette is 12-4 overall.
They blasted Lakeside Lutheran 14-4 on Tuesday, May 3, scoring five runs in the first, four more in the fourth and a five-spot in the fifth.
Brooke Steinhorst, with her two home runs, and Morgan Gunderson both went 3-for-4, driving in eight runs between them. Gunderson also went yard. Ashia Meister, Alli Ripp, Holly Lowenberg and Emma Gavinski all had two hits, with Gavinski and Abby Klink smashing doubles. Klink had two RBI.
Lowenberg got the win in the circle, going five innings and striking out eight.
Next came a 6-2 win over Watertown Luther Prep on Thursday, May 5, with Meister going 3-for-4 and scoring two runs. Steinhorst went 2-for-4 with an RBI, as Poynette had nine hits as a team.
Getting the win, Lowenberg went the distance, striking out 15 and walking none.
The Pumas hosted the Poynette quadrangular on Saturday, and they split with Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau and Wilmot.
In a 4-3 loss to Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau, Poynette trailed 4-0, but rallied for two runs in the fifth and one in the sixth. Lowenberg and Laken Wagner both had a pair of hits, with Gunderson and Lowenberg each bashing doubles. Ripp had a triple. Wagner, Gunderson and Ripp each collected an RBI.
Steinhorst pitched, going seven innings and fanning six batters, while walking two.
In a 14-9 win over Wilmot, Poynette plated at least two runs in every inning, except the second and the seventh.
At the top of the order, Steinhorst and Meister each had three hits, while Lowenberg, Gunderson, Wagner and Kassidy McCaffery all finished with two base knocks apiece. Meister collected a double and a triple among her three hits.
Meister, Lowenberg and Gunderson each drove in three runs, as McCaffrey homered and had two RBI. Steinhorst also stole two bases.
Steinhorst and Lowenberg combined to pitch seven innings and strike out 10.
On Tuesday, May 10, Poynette defeated Lake Mills 7-3. After the L-Cats tied it at 3-3, the Pumas plated one run in their half of the fourth and tacked on three more in the fifth. The red-hot Steinhorst went 3-for-4, with an RBI. Meister had a pair of hits, as Wagner, Steinhorst and Wanger all had doubles. Seven Pumas had RBIs.
Lowenberg fanned 10 batters, going the distance for Poynette.