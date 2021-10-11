One match, one loss.
That was the week for the Lodi High School volleyball team, as the Blue Devils dropped a 3-0 decision to Watertown Luther Prep on Tuesday, Oct. 5.
Playing the Phoenix on their home floor, Lodi lost 25-17, 25-15, 25-18.
Leading the way in kills for Lodi was Dylann Harrington, who had seven. Sam Klann also finished with seven kills, while Holly Jelinek totaled five.
Lily Strong blasted three aces, while Hope Hesselberg and Klann each had a block for the Blue Devils.
When it came to digs, Harrington and Haley Thoeny had 13 apiece. Sam Edge paced Lodi in assists with 18.
After a match with Columbus on Tuesday, Oct. 12, Lodi hosts Poynette on Thursday, Oct. 14.
Lodi is now 13-17 overall and 1-7 in Capitol North Conference play.