Lodi Weekly Sports Schedule

May 23, 2022

Baseball
5/31 @ WIAA regionals, 5 p.m.
6/1 @ WIAA regionals, TBD

Boys Golf
5/31 @ WIAA sectionals, La Crosse Country Club, TBD
6/1 @ WIAA sectionals, La Crosse Country Club, TBD

Girls Soccer
5/31 @ WIAA regionals, TBD
6/2 WIAA regionals, 7 p.m.

Softball
5/31 @ WIAA sectionals, TBD
6/2 @ WIAA sectionals, TBD

Track and Field
6/3-4 @ WIAA state, UW-La Crosse, TBD