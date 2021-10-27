All that separated the Lodi High School boys’ cross country team from a berth in the WIAA Division 2 state meet was five points.
Parker Heintz is going to state individually, as he placed fourth for the Blue Devils at Saturday’s Prairie du Chien sectional in a time of 16:58.
“The team put out a tremendous effort,” said Lodi Head Coach Kurt Wilson. “Watching them was absolutely exhilarating. Although the outcome was not what we were hoping for, the guys and their fans realized they gave everything they had. We stressed with Parker throughout the week to go out at a more conservative pace and he did a good job of that.”
As for the girls, Lodi put up a good effort but fell short of qualifying for state. Norah Lee also just missed out making it to state solo.
“Although the girls knew they did not have much of a chance to make it as a team they were committed not to just show up but to give their best effort,” said Wilson. “Norah was in the mix to make it as an individual, but our sectional was a little too deep for her to make it. Nevertheless, she had a great season and a great career.”
The state meet will be held Saturday, Oct. 30, at The Ridges golf course in Wisconsin Rapids.
Boys
The boys’ meet featured five ranked teams, including Lodi.
The 16th ranked Lodi boys were able to outrun the 15th ranked Mt. Horeb and 13th ranked Monroe boys but got edged out by the 12th ranked New Glarus /Monticello boys for second behind third ranked Dodgeville/Mineral Point,” said Wilson. “The team missed getting to state by five points but the gave everything they had. As one of their fans said to me right after the race, ‘That was amazing!’”
Heintz ran a smart race.
“By the end of the first mile, he was in a very good position and mentioned that he felt much stronger during miles two and three than in previous races,” said Wilson. “Parker has now made it to state in three sports. He previously made it in wrestling and track. It was also nice to see him make it because last year he suffered a stress fracture at regionals and was not able to compete at sectionals.”
Wilson said the other Lodi runners were solid. Paul Lins was 15th in 17:39, while Connor Pecard placed 26th in 18:03 and Walter Beld set his personal record by finishing 29th in 18:07. Wilson said Luke Collins also PR'd by placing 33rd in 18:16, as Roger Melland broke his PR by almost 40 seconds, placing 52nd in 18:43. Cameron Tritt also set his PR placing 77th in 19:39.
“Senior Luke Collins ended his career with a PR but that is just part of the story,” said Wilson. “He was breathing so heavily with three-fourths of a mile to go that I was not sure he was going to be able to finish. Luke, however, proved once again that he is able to push himself way out of his comfort zone and still finish strong.”
Had Lodi been at full strength, the Blue Devils might have ended up at state.
“In the end I think NGM's senior-dominated team was just a little too much for us,” said Wilson. “It would probably have been a different story if we would have had senior Sean Crowder. Sean was slated to be one of our top runners this season, but unfortunately an injury prevented him from competing in any meets this season. He has still come to almost every practice and all the meets to support the team.”
Girls
Lee couldn’t quite sneak into the list of state qualifiers coming out of the Prairie du Chien sectional, despite running the second fastest time of her career.
Her time of 20:33 was just three seconds off her PR, according to Wilson, and finished 13th – two places short of being a state qualifier.
Also, for Lodi, RyAnne Franklin broke her PR by almost a minute as she finished 52nd in 22:46, while Alexis Wilcox finished 55th in 22:55 and Brook Endres was right behind in 56th place in 22:56, said Wilson.
Wilson also said Lizzy Clepper set her PR by placing 66th in 23:26, as did Phoenix Peterson who placed 77th in 24:15. Kayla Pierquet placed 88th in 25:11. The girls finished ninth as a team.
“The coaches are very pleased with how hard these teams competed not just at sectionals but throughout the season,” said Wilson.
Looking ahead, Wilson sees a bright future for the Lodi girls.
“RyAnne Franklin really came on towards the end of the year and just kept getting stronger each meet,” said Wilson. “I would like to see her keep training and fill a role on the track team next spring. I was so happy to have Lizzy Clepper end her career with her PR. She has been an important part of the team for the last couple of years and has provided a lot of leadership for the team. Seniors Phoenix Peterson, Kayla Pierquet and Aly Endres have all played important roles for the varsity team for the last several years. It will be up to Brook, Alexis and the rest of the girls to step up and fill their shoes next season.”