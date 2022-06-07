At the WIAA Division 2 sectional, hosted by Aquinas at the La Crosse Country Club, the Blue Devils finished third with a team score of 349.
Edgewood topped the field with a 327, and Edgerton placed second with a 344. That left Lodi on the outside looking in, as the top two teams advance to state.
“It gets old shooting for only one spot because Edgewood takes a spot every year,” said Lodi Head Coach David Zilker. “So, the other 11 teams are playing for the leftover spot.”
The Aquinas sectional took place on Wednesday, June 1. Lodi’s best performance came from senior Haley Thoeny, who finished 13th by carding an 86. Bailey Clark, another senior, was one spot back with an 87 to tie for 14th, while Kogen Baron fired an 88 to end up in a tie for 18th. Walter Beld was also in that group, with his 88. Brian Meitzner finished with a 90.
“I’m super happy for having the opportunity to spend time with the wonderful kids on my team,” said Zilker. “They are genuinely great young people. We really had a hard time with the greens. They were very fast and undulating, and we don’t have anything like that in Lodi. I’m thankful to have had the time with my two seniors. They are wonderful leaders and teammates to the rest of the team. I believe that the other three will do a nice job anchoring the team next year.”