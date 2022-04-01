The bar’s been set high for Lodi baseball.
Even though this year’s version lacks experience, the Blue Devils aren’t conceding anything. They believe they can challenge for the Capitol North Conference crown, and more.
“We expect, like all other years, to compete for a conference title,” said Rodney Curtis, who is entering his eighth season as Lodi’s skipper. “Along with this, our ultimate program goal is, at a minimum, to make it to sectionals. That is a tell-tale sign that you are playing good baseball and coming together as a team at the right time.”
A year ago, the Blue Devils finished 13-11 overall, with a 6-4 record in conference play. That was good enough to earn a tie for second place in the Capitol North.
Only five letter winners return for Lodi in 2022, with seven having moved on.
Nevertheless, the Blue Devils hope to take over the top spot in the conference. Standing in their way is perennial power Columbus and a Lake Mills team that is lurking in the weeds.
“Although we will be on the younger and more inexperienced side this season, we expect to compete with Columbus for a conference title this year,” said Curtis. “This will be no easy task. They can pitch, which is the base of what you need to win conference titles and beyond. Lake Mills is flying under the radar, and they shouldn't be. Coach (Justin) Annen does a great job at developing his younger players through his summer program. His team will be tough to beat. He also will have very good pitching.”
Lodi won’t take a backseat to anyone, though, when it comes to pitching.
“Our program has always done a great job at developing pitchers,” said Curtis. “Out of 35 players in the program, we had 26 of them at our pitchers and catchers’ sessions. Assistant coach and 'grip-master' Bryan Costa is great at not only working with our varsity pitchers on refining their mechanics, but also working with our younger pitchers and giving them a good baseline of tools to use at the JV and JVR level.”
The ace of the pitching staff this year will be Keegan Fleischman, who’s also a standout shortstop.
“Keegan Fleischman started almost every game last year as a sophomore,” said Curtis. “He has the opportunity to be one of the best ten shortstops in the entire state. As our No. 3/4 pitcher last year, Keegan will now step into our No. 1 pitcher role and expectations are high. With the ability to run his fastball to potentially 87-plus miles per hour, if he can hone his craft and become a pitcher, rather than a hard-thrower, there's no telling where his ceiling would be.”
Mason and Mitchell Lane should spark the Blue Devils at the plate.
“Mason Lane was an all-conference honorable mention outfielder for us last year,” said Curtis. “With his immense leadership qualities, Mason will hopefully step into the lead-off position in the batting order to set the table for our middle order upper-classmen and young talent throughout our lineup. Mitchell Lane is not really a breakout player. He 'broke out' last year. With batting over .500 during conference play last year, we're hoping for at least some of the same as we move closer to this season.”
The Lanes will also provide strong leadership.
“Brothers Mason and Mitchell Lane have more intangibles than one could imagine,” said Curtis. “Both of these young men will be leaned on heavily by their team not only to produce on the field, but also to provide encouragement, adopt and administer a feeling of family within our team and program, and lead our team in a way only they can.”
Their guidance will be needed for Lodi to get the best out of the Blue Devils’ young talent.
“Our team will have to learn how to win and come together sooner than normal as we will be very young and inexperienced at may positions,” said Curtis. “We will have a tremendous amount of talent and potential. It will be up to the players to execute and use the tools provided to them over the last eight months to be successful.”
An emphasis will be placed on manufacturing runs, as is usually the case with the Blue Devils.
“We are old school not only within our program culture, but in a way that we still value small ball, creating chaos on the basepaths and forcing the issue,” said Curtis. “[We] still think strikeouts are bad and try to avoid them at all costs and are willing to take a pitch in the ribs simply to get on base.”
It may take some time for the younger players to reach their potential. Curtis believes that by season’s end, they’ll be contributors.
“When that happens, it will make us a very dangerous baseball team,” said Curtis.
Can Lodi gel in time to make a run for the conference title? It’s possible.
“Columbus will be tough to beat with the pitching they will have,” said Curtis. “They will be beatable, though, as they were last year. Lake Mills could potentially be a dark horse, but not to our program. We know exactly how formidable they are. I have a lot of respect for Coach Annen in Lake Mills.”
Nobody should overlook Lodi either, though.