Lake Mills barely escaped with a win.
Competing hard, the Lodi High School volleyball team lost 3-2 to the L-Cats in a Capitol North Conference match on Tuesday, Sept. 28, before going 2-1 at its home invitational on Saturday.
Against Lake Mills, Lodi couldn’t quite overcome the L-Cats, losing 16-25, 25-23, 15-25, 25-22, 12-15.
Sam Klann and Dylann Harrington blasted 12 kills apiece for the Blue Devils, while Lily Strong added eight of them. Holly Jelinek served up four aces, and Klann led in blocks with six, while Jelinek and Sam Edge had four blocks each.
Harrington also paced the team in digs with 21, as Edge finished with 14 and Raegan Zastrow totaled 11. Edge also had a team-high 29 assists.
The Blue Devils are now 13-16 overall and 1-6 in league play. After a road match at Watertown Luther Prep on Tuesday, Oct. 5, Lodi hosts Columbus on Tuesday, Oct. 12, and Poynette on Thursday, Oct. 14.
Lodi Invite
Markesan was no match for the Blue Devils at Saturday’s Lodi Invitational, losing by a 3-1 score after winning the opening set 25-21.
Lodi then reeled off wins in the next three sets 25-19, 25-16, 25-21.
Four Blue Devils had double figures in kills, with Harrington leading the way with 11. Jellinek, Klann and Edge collected 10 kills each, while Hope Hesselberg had three aces, Jelinek finished with 10 blocks, Harrington gathered up 30 digs, and Hesselberg and Edge had 18 assists apiece.
Lodi was beaten 3-1 by Wisconsin Heights, winning the third set by a 25-20 score. However, Heights won the first two sets 25-14 and 25-13, and the fourth set 25-15.
Harrington finished with 10 kills and 18 digs, Katie Veling slammed four aces, and Klann finished with four blocks. Edge dished out nine assists for Lodi.
Lodi netted a 3-1 win over Richland Center, taking the match 25-19, 15-25, 26-24, 25-23.
Another 10-kill performance from Harrington, to go with 32 digs, was key to the victory. Hesselberg and Edge combined for 29 assists.