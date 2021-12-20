When all is said and done for the Capitol North boys basketball season, there is a good chance the first league game contested will play a role in determining who sits where at the top of the conference.
The Warriors, who are defending conference champions and seeking their third league crown in four seasons, got the 10-game conference slate off on the right foot.
As for Lodi, the Blue Devils bounced back after some early struggles to get back in the game.
"It was a rough start for us. They knocked down some early 3s that rattled us a little bit," said Blue Devils Head Coach Ben Leistico. "Then we tried to do a little bit too much one-on-one and took some quick shots, and we found ourselves in a 14-point hole at halftime. I was really happy how the kids responded in second half."
Junior wing Trey Lauber hit the go-ahead 3-pointer from the top with 1 minute, 10 seconds remaining as the Lakeside Lutheran boys basketball team staved off visiting Lodi 60-56 in a Capitol North game on Friday.
"We had been talking the entire second half about what we were trying to get done in terms of spacing and screening action," Lakeside Lutheran boys basketball coach Todd Jahns said. "We have different ways of coming off screening action. This way is a little more of an isolation with Trey and Levi (Birkholz) on the same side. That freed up Trey momentarily.
"Trey is a gamer. He'll miss a few, but when he shoots them he's tremendously confident."
Lodi looked in danger of getting blown out in the first half as Lakeside senior guard Jameson Schmidt, sophomore wing Kooper Mlsna and Lauber hit 3-pointers on consecutive trips, upping the lead to 24-12. Mlsna then assisted on a Lauber 3 to cap a 14-2 run with the Warriors ahead 29-14. Lauber connected from beyond the arc with five seconds left in the opening half to make it 35-22.
Lauber hit a floater in the paint on the first offensive series of the second half. Junior guard Levi Birkholz then jumped a passing lane for a steal, slamming home a transition dunk to send the Christmas attire-wearing student section into a frenzy.
Lodi kept its composure and strung together a 17-4 run that senior guard Jaylen Montgomery capped with a layup, slashing the Lakeside lead to 41-39 with 11 minutes remaining.
Birkholz hit a 3 off an inbounds play and scored at the rim off a baseline drive to make it a four-point affair. With 6:45 left, Birkholz banked in a 3 from the top to make it 52-48.
An acrobatic play on a putback basket with two defenders in the vicinity by junior guard Will Miller kept the Warriors (5-1, 1-0 Capitol North) up four with 4:25 left.
Lodi went on to square it at 54 after a steal and eventual score in the halfcourt by senior forward Owen Wendt. After Birkholz missed a fadeaway jumper, Miller drew a charge on Montgomery with 1:23 left, negating a layup.
Moments later, Lauber swooshed in his fourth shot of the night from beyond the arc to take the lead for good.
"He did it in the Mayville game in an identical situation earlier this month," Jahns said of Lauber, who had a team-high 16 points. "He picked his spot and got his feet set. That's a good shot for him."
Trailing by three, Montgomery missed a 3-pointer and the Blue Devils missed a layin before keeping possession on a held ball. With five seconds remaining, Miller collected a steal in the frontcourt before hitting 1-of-2 at the line to seal it.
"That's a testament to Will's toughness and character as a player," Jahns said. "Will missed the front end of two 1-and-1s which were crucial late. Every time he missed, they scored.
"I pulled him out because he had a turnover. He's a starter and a defensive guy. We got him out of the game, gave him a pat on the knee and told him we need you. He then makes a play that impacts the game and another that seals it for us. That's a sign of toughness and character."
Schmidt hit five first-half 3-pointers for his 15 points, Birkholz added 14 points, nine rebounds and Miller finished with 12.
"The first half the way we played, if we play that way, we'll be difficult to defend and in addition we were good defensively," Jahns said. "Our ability to contain the dribble and relegate them to contested jumpers was key. We weren't scoring in transition but were in the rhythm and flow going into the offense. We initiated offense with a long pass and kids were cutting, moving and screening. It was all in the natural flow of the offense.
"I thought we pressed personally in the second half and Lodi turned the screws up defensively. Our kids tried to do a little too much. Dealing with it we reacted poorly through the middle part of the second half. Have to give credit to Jameson and Kooper. It was Jameson's night. Once he hit a few, the bucket couldn't get any bigger for him."
Junior guard Jay Yahnke drew the primary assignment of defending Montgomery, who managed just six points despite averaging 14.4 per game and playing on the heels of a 33-point game at New Glarus last week.
Lakeside won its 11th straight league game.
Senior guard Brady Ring led the Blue Devils (4-2, 0-1) with 25 points, while Erik Alsaker finished with 12 points, 12 rebounds and three steals.
Leistico explained how Lodi got back in the game and talked about the ending.
"We got the ball inside and played through the offense and tied the game with under two minutes to go," said Leistico. "They banked in a three late, and we were unable to get the tying shot off. Again, I really liked how we played in second half. Like I told the boys, it's a long season and it was only one game."