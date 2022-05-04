Finishing second twice, the Lodi boys’ golf team had a good week, taking on a tough course and difficult weather.
The Blue Devils were the runners-up at the Evansville Invitational on Friday, April 29, despite placing four of its golfers among the top 10 individuals. Haley Thoeny shot an 81 to take third overall, while Brian Meitzner finished seventh with an 84 and Bailey Clark and Kogen Baron both carded 85s to place eighth and ninth, respectively, according to the scorecard playoff.
“Evansville golf course is a really beautiful course with mature trees and rolling hills all around,” said Lodi Head Coach David Zilker. “It takes a skilled hand to navigate it. I was pleased with how the team played given that was only our third event.”
The next day, the Blue Devils competed in the MACC Fund Invitational at Erin Hills and took second in Division 2.
“Lodi shot a 360 in some of the most difficult conditions we've ever played in,” said Zilker. “I was super proud of our team sticking it out while eight other teams called it quits. The wind was howling nonstop and at times the rain was stinging your face, so it was hard to see the ball. The wind was moving them around as they tried to strike the ball and moved their putter as they tried to putt. But with the MACC Fund raising funds to fight childhood cancer what we were facing with harsh weather conditions was nothing compared to what families face fighting cancer. It was an honor to be out there doing our part.”
Zilker also said the team raised $750 via its brat stand, and with other donations, Lodi donated more than $1,200 to the MACC Fund.