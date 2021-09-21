Ella Puls came away with the lone first-place finish for the Lodi/Wisconsin Heights girls co-op swim team in a road dual against McFarland on Sept. 14.
The Spartans won the dual, 125-45, winning 10 of the 11 varsity events.
Puls won the 200-meter individual medley with a time of 2:20.85, winning by almost one second over McFarland’s Adriana Nickels (2:21.77). Edie Bollenbach was fifth for the co-op (2:39.44).
Puls also took second in the 100 breaststroke in 1:15.5, less than two seconds behind McFarland’s Laura Billmann (1:13.88). Brisky placed fourth for the co-op (1:23.65).
Nola Frost was second in the 100 butterfly with a time of 1:14.96 and Sydney Groshek was third (1:17.34). McFarland’s Emily Schoenbrodt won the event in 1:00.11. Frost also took fourth for the co-op in the 50 freestyle with a time of 29.89, while Violet Bollenbach was fifth (31.24).
Anna Crary was third in the 200 freestyle (2:23.23), while Jessica Brisky was fifth (2:33.12). Crary also placed third in the 500 freestyle in 6:19.23 and teammate Allison Lochner was fifth (6:36.59). Lochner was third in the 100 backstroke with a time of 1:16.55, followed by teammates Brie Passage in fourth (1:23.67) and Emma Lochner in fifth (1:27.68).
Edie Bollenbach placed fourth in the 100 freestyle with a time of 1:03.9, while Emma Lochner was fifth in 1:10.26.
All of the relay teams for the Lodi/Wis. Heights co-op placed third. The 200 medley relay that consisted of Allison Lochner, Puls, Groshek and Frost finished in 2:13.29. The 200 freestyle relay of Crary, Brisky, and Violet and Edie Bollenbach finished in 2:02.15, and the 400 freestyle relay of Allison Lochner, Edie Bollenbach, Frost and Puls finished in 4:19.61.
The co-op’s next three duals are at home, which began with Monroe on Sept. 21. The team then hosts Edgewood at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 28, followed by Baraboo at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 5.