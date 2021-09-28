The Lodi High School football team had to rally from two different deficits against Lakeside Lutheran during a Capitol Conference matchup Sept. 24 in Lake Mills.
The Blue Devils earned a hard-fought 17-14 victory to remain unbeaten on the season at 6-0, and stay atop the Capitol Conference standings at 4-0.
The Warriors began the scoring early, as they scored on a long 35-yard touchdown pass from Kooper Mlsna to Tyler Mary just over two minutes into the game to take a 7-0 lead. It took a full quarter for the Blue Devils to respond.
Lodi got on the scoreboard with 7:18 left in the first half. Running back Jaylen Montgomery scored his eighth rushing touchdown of the season from five yards out. Chandler Curtis converted the extra-point kick to tie the game.
Curtis then gave Lodi a lead late in the third quarter, as a 27-yard field goal put the road team ahead 10-7.
That lead was very short lived however, as just 10 seconds after Curtis’ field goal, Lakeside Lutheran’s Mlsna connected with Marty again — this time on a 65-pass play for a touchdown. The Warriors led 14-10.
The eventual game-winning touchdown for the Blue Devils was also scored in the third quarter, with 24 seconds remaining on the clock. Quarterback Keegan Fleischman came up with a big play of his own, scampering 60 yards for a touchdown. Curtis’ kick again gave Lodi a three-point edge.
Neither team was able to put points on the board during the final frame.
Both Montgomery and Fleischman finished with more than 100 rushing yards for Lodi. Fleischman led the way with 156 yards on 14 carries, while Montgomery had 29 touches for 132 yards. Kylar Clemens added 46 yards on six carries as the Blue Devils had 334 yards on the ground.
Fleischman was also 8-for-18 passing for 130 yards, connecting with six receivers. Preston Nichols had two catches for 31 yards, while Kyle Pickarts had a pair of catches for 19 yards. Also catching a pass for Lodi was Jayce Kolinski (32 yards) Montgomery (29 yards), Alex Rashid (14 yards), and Erik Lincoln (six yards).
Rashid led the defense with nine total tackles (six solo), while Pickarts had eight tackles (seven solo). Rashid also recorded a sack and Curtis came up with an interception. The Blue Devils held the Warriors to less than 200 yards in the game as Lake Mills could only get 43 rushing yards.
Lodi returns to action as it hosts Columbus — who is tied for second in the Capitol Conference at 3-1 — at 7 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 1.