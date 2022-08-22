Last run

Lodi’s Parker Heintz ran at the 2021 WIAA Division 2 State Cross Country Championships at Wisconsin Rapids. He finished 80th with a time of 18:06, finishing a celebrated career with the Blue Devils’ cross country program.

 Contributed

Lakeside Lutheran is still the odds-on favorite to win the boys’ Capitol North Conference cross country crown, but Lodi won’t make it easy on them.

On the girls’ side of things, the Blue Devils are back to square one.