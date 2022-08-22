Lakeside Lutheran is still the odds-on favorite to win the boys’ Capitol North Conference cross country crown, but Lodi won’t make it easy on them.
On the girls’ side of things, the Blue Devils are back to square one.
“I guess you could say we are rebuilding after losing five of our top seven from last year,” said Lodi Head Coach Kurt Wilson, now in his 31st year with the Blue Devils. “I think we have some good pieces for a foundation to a good team if we can stay healthy.”
The Blue Devil boys are in a better position to compete in the Capitol North.
“We are going to be a very good team this season,” said Wilson. “Our top three or four guys will be very tough by the end of the season. Some of them put in considerable work over the summer to be successful this fall. We have lost a lot of our varsity runners from last season, but our JV boys won the conference last year and are looking forward to moving up and making their own mark.”
Boys
While Lodi returns seven letter winners from the 2021 team, the Blue Devils bid six of them adieu, with Paul Lins and Walter Beld expected to lead the way this season.
“Paul Lins and Walter Beld have proven over and over again that they are excellent runners,” said Wilson. “They have talent and terrific work ethics. They should be among the leaders in races this fall.”
In 2021, the Capitol North was one of the most competitive conferences in the state, as Lodi finished third.
“The conference had three ranked teams at the end of last season, so it won't be as strong as many seniors graduated,” said Wilson. “Lakeside won the conference meet last year and should have everyone back so they should be tough to beat. After that we should be the next team. Watertown Luther Prep has a couple of good runners, so if they worked over the summer, they might be able to push us.”
Outside of Beld and Lins, Lodi has other potential breakout candidates in 2022.
“Ben Schultz has put in a lot of work and looks poised to have a breakout year,” said Wilson. “Roger Melland is showing signs of becoming a very solid varsity runner.”
The big question for Lodi is, who is going to emerge behind those four as contributors?
“Our depth is still unproven,” said Wilson. “They have had success at the JV level, but they need to jump up if we are going to be a top team. I believe they will be up to the task.”
Wilson likes what he sees from some of the candidates.
“Mason Young, James Miller, Sam Clepper and Everett Clemens have looked good in practice so far,” said Wilson. “They seem to have a good competitive spirit which will result in them pushing each other to improve team success.”
Girls
Like the Lodi boys, the Blue Devil girls took third in the Capitol North in 2021, but they lost five letter winners from last year’s team and bring back two.
Wilson isn’t sure yet how Lodi will fare this season.
“It is too early to tell just where we fit in in our conference,” said Wilson. “Watertown Luther Prep should be the favorite with Lakeside Lutheran likely in the next spot. We are not at their level, so we want to grow each meet and develop a mental toughness which will allow us to be competitive in some invitationals this season.”
Watertown Luther Prep looks to be primed for a conference title run and maybe more.
“I would say that WLP seems loaded with most of their roster back,” said Wilson. “Jemma Habben won the individual title last year and is back to defend it. I think the girls’ teams in our conference will be stronger than last year.”
Columbus is considered a possible dark horse pick in the Capitol North. As for Lodi, depth could be a problem.
“We do not have many girls out this season, so we need our girls to stay healthy this season,” said Wilson.
Two returning runners are expected to pace the Blue Devils, but others appear ready to step forward and make a name for themselves.
“Brook Endres and Alexis Wilcox were solid varsity runners for us last year,” said Wilson. “They were important factors in the success we had as a team. They were very consistent last year and that should give them the confidence to do even more this season. Dakota Pierquet and Hallie Miller seem ready to make a big jump this season. They were both on the edge of varsity for most of last year and have put in the work to be good varsity runners.”
Wilson sees more potential among up-and-coming prospects.
“Rylie Wilcox has been doing well in early season practices,” said Wilson. “I see her as being one of our top five. Anna Florin could blossom with a little more experience, and Izzy Bahe has sprinter’s speed and once she develops more stamina, she could be a big help.”
Both Lodi teams open the season at the Westfield Invite on Thursday, Aug. 25, with the Blue Devils hosting their own invitational on Saturday, Sept. 3.