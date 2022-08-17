Karls hits a return

Playing No. 2 singles for Lodi, Caroline Karls dropped only three games in winning her two matches at a triangular hosted by the Blue Devils on Tuesday. Lodi defeated Portage and Grafton 7-0.

 By Mark Arnold

The Lodi girls’ tennis team opened the 2022 season with a home triangular and didn’t drop a match.

Blanking both Portage and Grafton by identical 7-0 scores, the Blue Devils cruised to victory, winning every match in straight sets except two.