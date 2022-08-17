The Lodi girls’ tennis team opened the 2022 season with a home triangular and didn’t drop a match.
Blanking both Portage and Grafton by identical 7-0 scores, the Blue Devils cruised to victory, winning every match in straight sets except two.
At No. 1 singles, Lodi’s Rachel Winters defeated Grafton’s Ella Ellis 6-0, 6-0 and Portage’s Hannah Kallungi 6-1, 6-0, while the Blue Devils’ No. 2 singles player Caroline Karls downed Portage’s Thea Laffin 6-1, 6-1 and Grafton’s Meghan Scott 6-1, 6-0.
Brooke Bacon handled No. 3 singles duties for Lodi, shutting out Grafton’s Bella Windsor 6-0,6-0 and defeating Portage’s Aubrie Kinzler 6-3, 6-2.
Ava Ballweg also won both of her matches at No. 4 singles, beating Portage’s Emma Hoppmann 6-4, 6-0 and Grafton’s Paige Yang 6-0, 6-0.
In the Grafton match, Lodi’s No. 1 doubles team of Vivian Beld and Tessa Pertzborn crushed Elizabeth Miller and Josie Harvey 6-0, 6-0 and outlasted Grafton’s Hailey Markoff and Lacy Greicer 7-6 (5), 7-6 (4). Beld and Pertzborn had an easier time with Portage’s Josie Harvey and Elizabeth Miller 6-0, 6-0.
Sam Edge and Addison Crane played No. 2 doubles for Lodi and blitzed Portage’s Mable Mejchar and Madison Rogers 6-0, 6-0.
Megan Smith and Katie Schilling were awarded a forfeit at No. 3 doubles against Portage and battled Grafton’s CC Couture and Sunnie Manchandani 6-2, 3-6, 10-6.