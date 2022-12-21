With a non-conference 45-35 win at Amherst on Monday, Dec. 19, the Lodi boys’ basketball team is back over .500.
The Blue Devils’ defense was suffocating, as Lodi improved to 3-2 overall. Amherst shot just 26.5%. Lodi had 14 assists, compared to seven for Amherst.
Brady Puls led the Blue Devils with 11 points, while Josh Klann finished with six rebounds, five assists and five points. Brian Meitzner totaled eight points for Lodi.
Against Wisconsin Dells on Tuesday, Dec. 13, Lodi trailed by just a point at the half, but the Chiefs outscored the Blue Devils by eight points in the second half to pull away for a 67-58 win.
Dells scored 22 points off turnovers and shot 55.8% from the floor.
Meitzner scored 20 points for Lodi, going 4-for-9 from 3-point range. Zachary Nyquist finished with 11 points, knocking down three treys. Klann and Meitzner had eight rebounds apiece, as Keegan Fleischman dished out five assists.
Poynette
Going to Randolph, the Pumas (1-5 overall) emerged with their first win of the year on Saturday, Dec. 17, as Brett Hackbart tallied 19 points and had nine rebounds.
Two others scored in double figures for Poynette, including Aiden Klosky, who had 12 points, and Kameryn Colstad, who totaled 11. Klosky also had a team-high 11 rebounds.
The Pumas played three games in the last week, as they lost a close one at Deerfield on Tuesday, Dec. 13. The final score was 62-58, as Klosky finished with 24 points, three blocks and 13 rebounds and Hackbart had 13 points, nine boards and three assists. Chase Hansen totaled eight points and two steals.
More recently, Poynette traveled to Marshall, where the Pumas lost 67-50. Hackbart had a double-double, with 17 points and 11 rebounds. Klosky had 13 points, as Colstad collected 10 points, four steals, two assists and seven rebounds.