Practice was no walk in the park last year for underclassmen on last year’s Lodi’s boys’ basketball team.
It was beneficial, though. This year’s Blue Devils hope those trials by fire will help them overcome their lack of experience.
“For the most part, [we’re] a team without a lot of experience but also a team that practiced day in and day out against a conference champion team last year,” said Ben Leistico, head coach for Lodi. “We have depth with additions of juniors and sophomores, so practice will be competitive and should translate to game nights. If we play our game and parts come together, we will be very competitive this season.”
No starters return for a Blue Devils team that went 17-8 overall last year, along with an 8-2 mark that tied them with Columbus for the top spot in the Capitol North Conference. Leistico is entering his second season in charge of the Blue Devils.
Brady Ring, the Capitol North Player of the Year for 2021-22, has departed, along with other key contributors like Erik Lincoln, Owen Wendt, Jaylen Montgomery, Bailey Clark, Trevon Stafford and Erik Alsaker.
Leistico indicated that the Blue Devils will be scrappy.
Describing this year’s team’s strengths, Leistico said, “Our depth and desire to compete. Practices will be competitive and should be evident on game nights. [We should be] strong on the glass and should be a strong defensive team.”
The question is, “Where the scoring will come from. [We] graduated over 95% of [our] scoring from last year.”
The Blue Devils will look to run. Leistico said Lodi will have “an opportunistic transition game, which starts from our defense, then settle into our 3-out-2 in motion.”
To keep opponents’ offenses in check, Lodi will employ a strong man-to-man pack line defense “where we protect the paint and limit teams’ rebounds.”
According to Leistico, Columbus and Lakeside Lutheran are the favorites, but the Capitol North Conference is loaded with good team.s
“Very talented conference top to bottom, wouldn’t count anyone out,” said Leistico. “Nod to Columbus and Lakeside having good groups of seniors.”
For Lodi, how the newcomers gel will be crucial to the Blue Devils’ success.
“It’s always how the seniors and juniors get into a team,” said Leistico, whose team opens the 2022-23 campaign by hosting Reedsburg on Saturday, Nov. 26.
