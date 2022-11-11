Practice was no walk in the park last year for underclassmen on last year’s Lodi’s boys’ basketball team.

Ring named Player of the Year
Lodi’s Brady Ring was named the Player of the Year for boys’ basketball in the Capitol North Conference in 2021-22. He's one of five starters who departed vial graduation after last season.

It was beneficial, though. This year’s Blue Devils hope those trials by fire will help them overcome their lack of experience.