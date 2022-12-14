William Eckstein had two goals and an assist, as the DeForest boys’ hockey co-op won its first game of the year in a 4-2 victory over Milton at the Ice Pond on Friday, Dec. 9.

The Norskies are 1-6 overall and 1-3 in Badger East Conference play, after recent losses to Monona Grove, Waunakee and Onalaska.