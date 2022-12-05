Eckstein carries the puck
Junior William Eckstein, of Lodi, skates up the ice with the puck against McFarland.

 By Calahan Steed

Dean Rupert didn’t waste any time.

Just 34 seconds into the DeForest boys’ hockey co-op’s game at McFarland on Tuesday, Nov. 29, Rupert lit the lamp, giving the Norskies an early 1-0 lead.