A 2-0 win over Richland Center on Thursday, Sept. 29, was just what the Lodi boys’ soccer team needed.
An undermanned Blue Devils’ squad had been on a losing skid before earning a 0-0 draw with Watertown Luther Prep on Tuesday, Sept. 27. Using that tie as a springboard, Lodi scored a goal 1:14 into the game against Richland Center and followed up with another in the 79th minute.
“We obviously started off the game extremely well and buried the first chance given to us,” said Derek Callahan, head coach of the Blue Devils. “(It was a) goal by senior captain Bennett Rasmussen, assisted by Senior Nick Hoffman. They put the pressure on us in the second half, our defense and goalkeeper held off the pressure. We snuck away on a Richland Center corner kick at the end of the game. Props to them for going for it, but they brought everyone forward, so when we won the ball back, there was nothing but open space. Junior Connor Pecard sealed the game from an assist by senior Nick Hoffman.”
The Blue Devils hosted a quadrangular on Saturday, Sept. 17, losing a 5-4 game to Eagle.
“The game was back and forth, hard-fought and full of quality goals from both teams,” said Callahan. “Lodi never had the lead, but we alternated goals with Eagle, so they were never up by more than one. Lodi won their second game 4-0 vs Neenah's JV team. Neenah was an extremely talented team and fought hard versus baraboo in their first game, who’s a top team in the state and then were asked to go against another varsity team. Massive respect to them. Baraboo ended up beating Eagle in the final.”
Against Eagle, Nick Hoffman, Bennett Rasmussen, Ari Rasmussen, Jack Jones and Connor Pecard notched goals for Lodi. Hoffman, Bennett Rasmussen and Connor Pecard scored goals against Neenah JV, with goalkeeper Kyle Hoffman getting an assist. Lodi also scored on an own goal.
Then, the Blue Devils experienced the agony of defeat the following week.
“We had a heartbreaking week, filled with injuries, losing all three conference games,” said Callahan. “Lodi was up 1-0 and 2-1 before losing the game 3-2 versus Portage-Poynette. Things just didn’t seem to click for us. Long weekend of games and maybe we were too focused on Tuesday’s game versus Dells.”
Hoffman scored one of Lodi’s goals against United, as Pecard assisted. Jones, a sophomore, also had a goal, as Bennett Rasmussen had the helper.
A hard-fought 4-0 loss to Wisconsin Dells followed on Tuesday, Sept. 20.
“By the end of the game, we had zero available subs due to injury, and the Dells have talent all over the field – top 10 team in D3,” said Callahan.
Next came a disappointing 1-0 loss at Cambridge/Deerfield on Thursday, Sept. 22.
“Their goal game in the 77th minute,” said Callahan. “We dominated possession in the first half, had four or five real good chances and were moving the ball great. But a slip in our defensive focus allowed a far post finish from Cambridge late in the game.”
The Blue Devils got a better result against Watertown Luther Prep on Sept. 27 with a 0-0 draw.
“(Luther Prep) went deep in the playoffs last year and are extremely talented,” said Callahan. “Both teams had their chances but neither could find the net – in part to both teams having great goalkeepers. You never like drawing 0-0, but versus a team as talented as them, you don't lose sleep over it.”
Callahan said Lodi (4-7-4 overall, 0-3-3 in the Capitol Conference) is looking to keep improving as the season goes on.
“Overall, we are just looking to get better every day, learn from our mistakes and just prepare ourselves as best as possible for the playoffs,” said Callahan. “We like a lot of the stuff we are seeing, especially on the defensive side of things and the way we play without the ball. We just need to fine tune some things and score on more of the opportunities we create.”