Rasmussen and Jones on the run

Ari Rasmussen (5) and Jack Jones (10) look to move the ball up field for the Lodi boys’ soccer team in a recent match.

 By Mark Arnold

A 2-0 win over Richland Center on Thursday, Sept. 29, was just what the Lodi boys’ soccer team needed.

An undermanned Blue Devils’ squad had been on a losing skid before earning a 0-0 draw with Watertown Luther Prep on Tuesday, Sept. 27. Using that tie as a springboard, Lodi scored a goal 1:14 into the game against Richland Center and followed up with another in the 79th minute.