The Lodi boys’ soccer team is off to a 2-4-1 overall start in 2022, with a 2-2-1 mark in the Blue Devils’ last five games.
Most recently, Lodi dropped a 2-0 decision at Sauk Prairie.
“We came into Sauk with high hopes to compete and get a result we could use come playoff time,” said Blue Devils Head Coach Derek Callahan. ‘Sauk scored a well-placed goal right before halftime in the 39th minute. It took the air out of the room, but thankfully, we were able to rally at halftime and recompose ourselves. We had a couple half chances and just couldn’t find the net. Sauk scored again around the 60th minute through some great individual skill and a great finish.”
Lodi goalkeeper Kyle Hoffman made six saves to keep the Blue Devils close. The Blue Devils’ junior varsity squad lost 4-2.
On Thursday, Sept. 8, Lodi was blanked by Sugar River 3-0 at home.
“Sugar River is the team to beat in the Capital Conference,” said Callahan. “They set the standard for the conference and usually have the most players in the all-conference team. They are well coached and it’s always a battle with them. They are a top 10 D3 team for a reason.”
Under siege all night, Hoffman made 14 saves. What was encouraging was that Lodi’s JV team earned a 1-1 tie.
Lodi’s second win of the season came on Tuesday, Sept. 6, as the Blue Devils edged Dodgeville/Mineral Point 2-1 at home.
“We went up early with a nice finish by senior captain Nick Hoffman (assisted by sophomore Dakota Franklin),” said Callahan. “Nice competition between the two schools. Dodgepoint leveled the score in the 52nd minute. We knew we had another goal in us, and it came in the 70th minute from Junior Connor Pecard – assisted by sophomore Ari Rasmussen.”
Hoffman collected seven saves. Lodi’s JV team won big 5-0.
Taking on Columbus on Thursday, Sept. 1, on the road, Lodi emerged with a 1-1 draw.
“We started off the game very strong,” said Callahan. “Sophomore Dakota Franklin was beating his defender [one-on-one] every play and getting the ball in the box. Unfortunately, we just couldn't capitalize. Columbus struck first off a penalty kick that goalkeeper Kyle Hoffman got his hands on but couldn't keep it out of the net. A quick response from Lodi as junior Connor Pecard snuck behind the defense and squared the ball to senior Nick Hoffman for an empty net goal. We looked to rally but just couldn't find a game winner.”
Hoffman made eight saves.
Lodi’s first win of the year came at Jefferson back on Aug. 30. The Blue Devils won 4-0. The JV team won by the same score. Callahan said both teams were dominant, as they controlled possession, had more scoring opportunities and goals. Hoffman led the way with two goals, while Andrew Smith added another and Franklin had the fourth. Kyle Hoffman made seven saves in net.
It was different story when Lodi played at Evansville on Monday, Aug. 29. The Blue Devils suffered a 5-0 loss, despite 19 saves from Kyle Hoffman.
“Evansville is a top 10 D3 team in the state,” said Callahan. “We knew when we went there it was going to take every bit of effort that we had to get a favorable result. When Evansville scored their first goal, the team and coaching staff deflated. We had such high hopes and just didn't know how to respond. They ended up pouring it on and beat us pretty bad. Thankfully, it was one of our learning moments for the year about attitude and how you respond to adversity. Hopefully we can use that going forward.”
Lodi’s JV team won 1-0. Callahan said, “Lodi JV had a fairly dominant performance versus Evansville's JV team. It took a while to find the net, but we held them off defensively and gave the attack time to be patient until they found their goals.”