Rasmussen possesses the ball
Lodi’s Ari Rasmussen (5) tries to get past DeForest defenders in the Blue Devils’ game against DeForest on Thursday, Aug. 25. Lodi is hoping to improve on a 7-7-4 overall 2021 record in 2022.

 By Peter Lindblad plindblad@hngnews.com

Derek Callahan’s rebuilding project appears to be ahead of schedule.

In his second year in charge of the Lodi boys’ soccer team, Callahan has the Blue Devils competing at a higher level, as they finished 7-7-4 overall last year, with a 1-1 mark in playoff games.