Derek Callahan’s rebuilding project appears to be ahead of schedule.
In his second year in charge of the Lodi boys’ soccer team, Callahan has the Blue Devils competing at a higher level, as they finished 7-7-4 overall last year, with a 1-1 mark in playoff games.
He’s not into prognostications, but with 15 returning letter winners, including four starters on the attack and five defenders on the backline, Callahan believes Lodi will open some eyes in 2022.
“I try not to make predictions,” said Callahan. “You never know how your team will fare against the others and how much work each team and player put in during the offseason. Plus, anything can happen in sports. However, I think we have the talent and experience to make a lot of noise in conference and the playoffs. We just worry about ourselves and try to get better every day and our record should be a reflection of the work we put in.”
Already, that work is paying dividends, as the Blue Devils played Stoughton to a 0-0 in the season opener and gave DeForest – favored by many to win the Badger East Conference title this year – all it wanted before falling 3-1 on Aug. 25.
Lodi hopes that by keeping possession of the ball, the Blue Devils will be more dangerous offensively. They’ll look to pressure opponents on defense.
“Soccer is a pretty simple game,” said Callahan. “Like most teams, we try to stretch the field when we have the ball and make it as small as possible when we don’t have the ball. The game just turns into ‘who can do their job the best.’ With that being said, you can’t get scored on if you have the ball, so we look to hold onto the ball, possess it and make simple passes to create new angles for a threatening through ball. When we don’t have the ball, we look to close down quickly and win it back as soon as possible with emphasis on communication, cover defenders and covering as much green space as possible.”
Callahan has the “help wanted” sign out for strong finishers. He mentioned goal scoring as the Blue Devils’ biggest weakness.
“We had no double-digit goal scorer last season and only one player with over five goals,” said Callahan. “We really rely on our defense and goalkeeping to keep games close and see if we can find a goal or two throughout the 80 minutes. With that being said, most of our attack last year consisted of underclassmen, so we look to hopefully find the back of the net a bit more this season.”
In the first two games of the season, Lodi started three sophomores on the attack. One last played soccer in the fourth grade, according to Callahan.
“Still a young team but the Seniors are the backbone of a young squad,” said Callahan.
Having Kyle Hoffman in goal is a comfort. Lodi should be tough to score on in 2022.
“Our strength has to be our attitude and our defense/goal keeping,” said Callahan. “The second half of last year, we really tightened things up and were shutting out teams or allowing one goal at most. We started this year off on the same foot with a 0-0 draw versus Division 2 Stoughton.”
There’s a youth movement going on at Lodi, but the Blue Devils are maturing.
“We fielded a very young varsity team last year,” said Callahan. “We started a freshman in goal, had two freshmen attackers that played significant minutes, a junior and two sophomores starting on defense, one junior in midfield, plus another three sophomores that started and played big minutes in different areas of the field. We are just looking to build on a second-year coaching staff with an extremely young and talented team.”
What Callahan likes is what he describes as the “never say die” attitude of his team. It’ll serve them well in a tough Capitol Conference.
“Sugar River has to be the favorites for the foreseeable future,” said Callahan. “Three-time defending conference champs, it’s theirs until someone takes it from them. They field an extremely talented team and are very well coached. Wisconsin Dells and Lake Mills had some all-conference players and finished second and third last year in conference, so they should get the respect they deserve.”
The Blue Devils could take a big step forward in 2022. They hope for more consistency.
“I have confidence in Lodi to move up the conference table but have never been much for predictions,” said Callahan. “There were games [last year] that we lost that going into I thought were ours for the taking and games we won that I thought we were David versus Goliath.”