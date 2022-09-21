Wipperfurth battles

Lodi sophomore Dominic Wipperfurth battles a Talon player for the ball at Saturday’s Lodi quadrangular. Head Coach Derek Callahan said Wipperfurth was pulled up from the junior varsity team due to injuries.

 By Mark Arnold

After starting the season 7-3, the United boys’ soccer team has lost three of its last four matches.

A win over rival Lodi eased the pain.