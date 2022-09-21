After starting the season 7-3, the United boys’ soccer team has lost three of its last four matches.
A win over rival Lodi eased the pain.
United and the Blue Devils played to a 1-1 tie in the first half, with Tryg Ullsvik notching Portage/Poynette’s first goal off a feed from Luke Wilson.
Nick Hoffman put Lodi up 1-0 in the 27th minute, with Connor Pecard assisting.
Lodi wrestled the lead back in the 52nd minute when Jack Jones found the back of the net. Bennett Rasmussen got the helper.
United rallied, however, as Wilson scored and Tryg Ullsvik assited in the 66th minute and Dylan Trudell had the game-winner 12 minutes later.
Griffin Butson finished with three saves in net for United.
United
Portage/Poynette was a little shorthanded against the Golden Beavers.
“Playing without four starters and only one sub the United lost to Beaver Dam 3-0 on Thursday afternoon in Beaver Dam,” said United Head Coach Dan Rolling. “The team played tough and at times even played with 10 players just to give players a break during the game. Mason Bolgrien was dynamic in goal, facing 17 shots and only conceding three goals.”
Beaver Dam opened the scoring at the 20-minute mark of the first half when JR Guerrero Gonzalez pushed past the outside defender and slip a shot past Bolgrien, according to Rolling. The Golden Beavers’ second goal came just three minutes before the half ended as Alexis Hernandez found the back of the net. Six minutes into the second half, Beaver Dam scored again as JR Guerrero Gonzalez netted another goal.
On Tuesday, Sept. 13, Edgewood scored three goals in the first 19 minutes, with United’s Jacob Trudell briefly interrupting the deluge by scoring in the 13th minute. Emmett Brockley assisted on Trudell’s goal.
Five different Edgewood players players had goals, with the Crusaders also scoring on a Poynette own goal in the 63rd minute.
The Pumas (8-6 overall, 1-3 in Badger West Conference play) also split with Lodi and Reedsburg, winning against the Blue Devils 3-2 on Monday, Sept. 19.
Lodi
This past week, the Blue Devils earned a 1-1 draw at Lake Mills on Tuesday, Sept. 15, and a 1-0 win over Reedsburg on Thursday, Sept. 15. There was no report from the Lodi quad on Saturday, as the Blue Devils are 3-5-3 overall and 0-1-2 in Capitol North Conference play.
