Faked out
Luke Wilson (8) moves past a Waunakee defender in United’s 10-2 loss at home on Tuesday, Sept. 27.

 By Peter Lindblad plindblad@hngnews.com

It’s been a rough stretch for the United boys’ soccer team.

With a busy schedule, Portage/Poynette lost five straight games in the last week, while dealing with a host of injuries, to fall to 8-10-0 overall and 1-4 in Badger West Conference play.