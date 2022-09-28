It’s been a rough stretch for the United boys’ soccer team.
With a busy schedule, Portage/Poynette lost five straight games in the last week, while dealing with a host of injuries, to fall to 8-10-0 overall and 1-4 in Badger West Conference play.
On Thursday, Sept. 22, United traveled to Oregon to take on the No. 2 ranked team in Division 2 and left with a 4-2 loss.
“As expected, Oregon came out quick, excellent ball movement and player runs and they were on the board just 26 seconds into the game,” said Dan Rolling, United’s head coach. “Within the first 6 minutes of the game we were down 0-3 as the attacks kept coming. After that the team settled in and starting playing a better shape and formation as we were able to sustain the Oregon attack. The Oregon coach started to make multiple substitutions which also helped us regain a bit or composure.”
United was able to stop the bleeding and trailed 3-0 at the half.
“Just four minutes into the second half we were able to get on the board, the first time United has scored against Oregon,” said Rolling. “Emmett Brockley took a beautiful through ball from Luke Wilson and chipped it over the onrushing goalkeeper and into the net. Oregon responded 3 minutes later, and we once again were down by three. With about 12 minutes left Luke Wilson added our second goal after Izaiah Andersen pushed the ball through a crowd and from 10 yards out Luke was able to spin his left footed shot past the diving goalkeeper.”
United traveled to Richland Center for a triangular on Saturday, Sept. 24, and suffered a pair of 3-1 losses. Portage/Poynette was shorthanded.
“As has been the case for the past two weeks, we went into these games without our full varsity team,” said Rolling. “Unlike the past few games where we were missing a couple of starters, this past weekend we were missing six starters. We called up five of out JV players to join us to help give us numbers.”
It would get worse, as United lost senior Nick Helmann to a foot injury 15 minutes into the Richland Center game.
“Playing now with only 14 healthy players we found ourselves down 0-2 at the half,” said Rolling. “Part way through the second half we lost freshman Mason Phillips to a head injury, which shortened out bench more. We were able to get on the board about 20 minutes into the second half as Dylan Trudell hammered a shot from about 23 yards out into the upper corner. Unfortunately, we just couldn’t generate any more offense as the mixed line-up just couldn’t find their passing game.”
Next up was Madison Country Day School.
“The second game against Madison Country Day School started roughly 35 minutes after the first game, giving the team very little time to rest as these games were full 80 minute matches,” said Rolling. “Playing now with 12 healthy players (sophomore Xander Potter had an ankle injury in game 1) the United tried coming out strong. Emmett Brockley worked a nice give-and-go with sophomore Aiden Trapp for an early 1-0 lead six minutes into the game. The team continued to press looking for that second goal but just couldn’t push one in.”
MCDS scored three times before the end of the half to go up 3-1 by halftime.
“In the second half the team pushed and worked to find the offense but with two games back-to-back and a single sub on the bench it just took its toll,” said Rolling.
Lodi
Now 3-7-3 overall, the Blue Devils have dropped three consecutive games, going scoreless against Wisconsin Dells and Cambridge/Deerfield.
Edwin Rivas scored two goals and had a pair of assists for the Dells in a 4-0 win over Lodi on Tuesday, Sept. 20. Lodi also lost to Cambridge/Deerfield 1-0 on Thursday, Sept. 22.