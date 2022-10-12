The seven-game losing streak is over.
Emmett Brockley’s goal in the 33rd minute lifted the United boys’ soccer team to a 2-1 win over Watertown on the road on Thursday, Oct. 6.
Portage-Poynette took a 1-0 lead 1:04 into the game, when Dylan Trudell found the back of the net. Tryg Ullsvik assisted.
After Watertown drew even seven minutes later, United went up for good late in the first half, as Jinu Lee got the helper in Brockley’s game-winning goal.
Griffin Butson was busy, making 14 saves to preserve the one-goal victory.
With the win, their first in conference play this season, United kept the momentum going by defeating Monroe 3-1 on Tuesday on the road, as Portage-Poynette rallied from a 1-0 halftime deficit.
“A windy, rainy night for soccer was the scene for the second match-up of the season between Monroe and the United,” said Dan Rolling, head coach for Portage-Poynette. “The game started slow as both teams struggled with the weather and slick field conditions. Our passing game and first touch just weren’t where it needed to be. The team kept working, but we never got into a rhythm.”
Monroe was able to take advantage.
“That lack of possession cost us as Monroe was able to play a ball deep with about four minutes left in the first half,” said Rolling. “Monroe’s Matt Setterstrom was able to push a shot pass Griffin Butson and give Monroe a 1-0 lead at the half. During halftime we talked about our lack our lack of movement, holding the ball too long, and poor communication. We knew we’d have to clean those things up in the second half.”
United followed Rolling’s instructions, as Dylan Trudell scored the equalizer three minutes into the second half, blasting a shot by the Monroe goalkeeper from just inside the 18-yard mark. Brockley assisted.
“The United team keep the pressure on and limited Monroe to any type of attack,” said Rolling. “In the 65th minute the Brockley-Trudell connection struck again. This time it was Brockley scoring off a corner kick from Trudell. With a 2-1 lead the United team looked to control possession. We knew if we moved the ball around better we would create opportunities as well as keep their attack in check. This worked to perfection as Monroe was held without a shot on goal the entire second half. The final goal was scored by Jacob Trudell when he collected an attempted clearing pass and with the goalkeeper out of position fired home a shot from about 20 yards out with 35 seconds left in the game.”
The victory over Monroe gave United its 10th win of the season. It’s the first time United has reached that mark in over 12 years, according to Rolling.
“The team travels to face Wisconsin Dells (No. 7 ranked team in D3) before facing off against Baraboo (ranked No. 9 in D2) in the regional playoff game in Baraboo,” said Rolling.
United is 10-12 overall and 1-6 in the Badger West.
Lodi
The Blue Devils are on a three-game losing streak, having dropped decisions to Lakeside Lutheran (5-1) on Tuesday, Oct. 4, and River Valley (1-0) on Thursday, Oct. 6, before getting edged by Wisconsin Heights-Barneveld 2-1 on Tuesday, Oct. 11.
Lodi opens regional play on Thursday, Oct. 20, at Living Word Lutheran.