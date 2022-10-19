It wasn’t so easy for Baraboo this time around.
Earlier in the season, the United boys’ soccer team was humbled by the Thunderbirds, losing by eight goals. In the WIAA regional opener for both teams on Tuesday, Oct. 18, Portage-Poynette fell 3-2, thereby ending United’s season.
“The United came into Baraboo as the No. 13 seed with Baraboo as the No. 4 seed,” said Dan Rolling, United’s head coach. “We played each other early in the season with Baraboo winning 9-1 so we knew going in we would need to play a much stronger game. We talked about keeping our shape and limiting their space to generate offense. We knew if we gave Ronaldo and Johan Lopez time and space it would be a long night for us.”
Baraboo tried to throw a knockout punch early on, but United didn’t crumble.
“Weathering that first five to six minutes of the game would be key,” said Rolling. “We were able to do that and then started to get into a rhythm, pushing forward and putting pressure on their defense. That pressure paid off when Izaiah Andersen gathered a crossing pass from Luke Wilson and was able to beat the Baraboo goalkeeper high, providing a 1-0 lead just over sixteen minutes into the game.”
Baraboo’s response was swift.
“On the ensuing kickoff we misplayed a ball on our back line and Johan Lopez pounced on the mistake and level the score 1-1 just 20 seconds later,” said Rolling. “The half ended 1-1. At the half we talked about continuing the pressure, limiting opportunities and keeping the communication going. As in the first half, we knew they would come out strong and we needed to handle that and not let the game get away from us.”
Those plans went awry.
“Unfortunately, just two minutes in the second half Baraboo’s Max Justus scored as we failed to clear a ball in our defensive third,” said Rolling. “There have been times this season that a goal that quick in the second half would have deflated the team, but tonight the guys just kept telling each other to work and get it back. That’s exactly what they did ten minutes later when Dylan Trudell took a quick return pass from Izaiah Andersen and buried a shot low to the right of Baraboo goalkeeper Luke Statz.”
A bit of hard luck kept United from moving on.
“The game remained tied 2-2 until the 75th minute when an awkward bounce sent Johan Lopez in on United goalkeeper Griffin Butson,” said Rolling. “Butson came out to contest the shot and Lopez was able to push it over him and into the net. Despite a furious final few minutes the United team couldn’t find the equalizer as the game ended 3-2. I am so proud of this team and everything they have done this season, through illnesses, injuries, and game when they had no subs, they played through it all and never quit on each other. I can’t say enough about their effort and heart, they played an amazing game against a great team and gave them all they could handle.”
United finished the regular season with a 6-2 loss at Wisconsin Dells. For the season, United ends up 10-14.
Lodi
With two close losses to River Valley and Wisconsin Heights/Barneveld, the Blue Devils finished the regular season. Lodi was slated to open WIAA regional play on Thursday, Oct. 20 at Living Word Lutheran.
At River Valley, on Oct. 6, the Blue Devils had designs on pulling off a shocker.
“We traveled to River Valley, who were recently voted as the No. 3 seed in our sectional for the playoffs,” said Derek Callahan, Lodi’s head coah. “We went to them with high hopes of making some noise and causing an upset. It seemed to be a fairly even contest, neither team really had many chances. I actually take a lot of the blame for the goal they scored. On a corner kick, I didn't like the positioning our goalie was in and had him move more central on his goal. They ended up sneaking a direct corner kick in right past where our goalie was originally placed. Thankfully, we have really established a ‘win as a team, lose as a team’ mentality.”
Lodi hosted Senior Night on Oct. 11, and the Blue Devils battled Wisconsin Heights/Barneveld to a 2-1 decision. Seven seniors and one foreign exchange player may have played their last games on the Lodi turf.
“We do have a path back to our home field, but it involves making it to the sectional final,” said Callahan, “The coaching staff and I really thought we were the better team on the day, commanding most of the ball but just didn't have the end product in the final third of the field to trouble a very resilient Wisconsin Heights team. Props to them and their coach, Tommy Lancaster. They have had some great results this year, and I feel they were unfairly ranked for playoffs.”
Lodi’s lone goal came from senior Bennett Rasmussen, who was assisted by junior Connor Pecard. Now, it time look ahead to the postseason.
“Lodi was ranked the 10 seed for our sectional going against 7 seed Living Word,” said Callahan, “We were hoping for a bit higher seed due to our style of play and the trouble we give some of the bigger schools from higher divisions but regardless, you get what seed you are given, and your job is to just go out and play. We feel our keys to success will be scoring early in the game, allowing our possession style of play to take over and control the game with an early lead.”