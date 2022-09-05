For a change, the weather didn’t cooperate.
Despite delays and a wet course, the Lodi Invitational cross country meet went on, and the conditions made things interesting.
“The Lodi Invitational has been known for its great weather for the past 33 years,” said Blue Devils Head Coach Kurt Wilson. “It is usually bright and sunny, but that was not the case Saturday. A thunderstorm showed up about an hour before race time and stuck around a while delaying the start of the races by one hour. The heavy rains made the course slippery in spots, creating an event that the participants will remember for a long time.”
Falls were common, and there will be plenty of laundry work in the aftermath.
“A course observer at the bottom of a hill mentioned that six or even girls fell down coming down the hill, but they all bounced right back up and started laughing,” said Wilson. “By the time the boys race came around, conditions had improved and none of the runners fell at that spot, although a couple did at another spot. Even the top girl must have taken a spill at some point as one of her legs was covered with mud from her knee to her ankle. A runner was overheard after the race saying, ‘That sure was a fun race.’”
The Lodi girls gained experience, according to Wilson, as Rylie Wilcox (17th, 26:04.06), Hallie Miller (18th, 26:22.87) and Brook Endres (20th, 27:04.93) all finished in the top 20, with Alexis Wilcox finishing 21st in 27:13.20.
“It was really nice to see Dakota Pierquet (24th, 27:36.32) run much better than she did last week,” said Wilson. “Saara Nori (29:20.23), who is a foreign exchange student from Finland, ran her first cross country race. Despite falling to one knee during the race she got back up and finished 34th. We have a good group of runners who need to keep improving throughout the season.”
Lodi finished fourth as a team with 87 points. Lakeside Lutheran took the top spot with 23 points, with Jefferson in second with 63 and Brodhead/Juda taking third with 74. Milton (114) and Waterloo (176) finished behind the Blue Devils.
Lakeside Lutheran dominated the boys’ race, with Warrior runners taking seven of the top eight spots and winning with 17 points. Lodi was second with 65, following by Jefferson (105), Brodhead/Juda (136), Parkview (142), Milton (152), Palmyra-Eagle (158), and Waterloo (163).
“Going into the meet we knew it would be tough contending with seventh-ranked Lakeside,” said Wilson. “We also knew we stacked up pretty well against the rest of the field, so they were told to be a little cautious as this wasn't the most important race of the season. The times were slower than usual due to the conditions, but our boys ran well.”
Paul Lins led the Blue Devils, finishing fourth in 19:00.15. Walter Beld also finished in the top 10 for Lodi, taking ninth in 19:40.57. Benjamin Schultz (20:24.79) and James Miller (20:33.27) raced to 13th and 14th, respectively. Next up for Lodi was Mason Young, who ran to 26th in 21:56.45.
“Mason Young really worked hard over the last mile to move up and give us a strong fifth runner,” said Wilson. “The boys have a very good team but still need to improve to move up to the next level and compete with ranked teams.”
Lodi will take part in Poynette’s invitational on Thursday, Sept. 8, at Shepherds Meadow Golf Course, before heading to the Spring Green Municipal Golf Course for another invite on Saturday, Sept. 10.