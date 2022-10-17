With three runners finishing among the top 20, the Lodi boys’ cross country team took third at the Capitol Conference meet in Watertown on Saturday.
The Blue Devils had to adapt to changing circumstances.
“The day of the conference meet started with the teams finding out that the course had been changed the day before,” said Kurt Wilson, the Blue Devils’ head coach. “It was discovered late Thursday that a bunch of trees were down on a portion of the trail so they had to make some big changes. It turned out fine in the end as the Lodi kids ran well with about everyone setting their personal best.”
Lakeside Lutheran took first in the boys’ standings with 22 points, as Watertown Luther Prep was second with 66. Next was Lodi with 90, as Roger Mellend paced the Blue Devils by finishing ninth in 16:47.9.
“Roger Melland was in a situation where he was going to have to beat some runners he hadn't yet this season to make all conference,” said Wilson. “He did that and more. He was in good position midway through the race and held on to a ninth-place finish. Roger has been coming on strong, so we are excited to see what he can do at sectionals.”
Ben Schultz and Walter Beld also finished in the top 20 for Lodi, as Schultz ran to 16th in 17:28.6 and Beld ended up 18th in 17:42.8.
“Benjamin Schultz ran in spikes for the first time this season, and the results were impressive as he set his PR by a minute and a half,” said Wilson. “The rest of the boys ran very well also.”
Jonah Barden also turned in a strong performance, racing to 23rd in 17:49.8, with James Miller as Lodi’s fifth runner one spot back of Barden. Miller was 24th in 18:04.7, with Everett Clemens (18:08.7) right on his heels in 25th.
“Jonah broke his PR by quite a bit, and Everett really picked it up the second half of the race and finished right behind our fifth guy,” said Wilson. “He had missed a couple of meets due to injury, so it was good to see him run at full strength.”
Lake Mills (111), Poynette (122) and Columbus (123) all finished behind the Lodi boys.
On the girls’ side of the ledger, the Lodi girls took fifth with 113 points. Watertown Luther Prep topped the field with 30 points, with Lakeside Lutheran (56) in second, Poynette (72) third and Lake Mills (112) fourth.
Two Blue Devils finished among the top 15, as Brooke Endres (20:42.3) and Hallie Miller (20:44.0) taking 13th and 14th, respectively.
“In the girls race, Brook and Hallie teamed up to have the best race of their careers,” said Wilson. “We had talked earlier that they were seeded about 18th and 19th and would have to finish in the top 14 in order to make the all-conference team. They basically ran together for most of the race. With about 800 meters to go I thought a group of Lakeside girls might challenge them, but our girls showed a lot of grit and determination down the stretch and would not be denied their spots on the all-conference team. Rylie Wilcox also ran very well and should set a goal to join the other two on the all-conference team next season.”
Wilcox ran to 22nd in 22:46.0, while Dakota Pierquet was 30th in 22:09.0 and Alexis Wilcox finished 34th in 22:46.
“There were some fine performances in the JV races as well,” said Wilson. “Anna Florin PR'd by almost two minutes in the girls race. Zander Kellogg continued his improvement with a very solid race. Senior Noah Johnson finished his career with an impressive race with about a two-minute PR. Laurence Wood had a three-minute PR and senior Mason Young set his PR in his final race as a Blue Devil. It ended up being a very nice day at Walking Iron Park, and we are looking forward to doing our best at sectionals in Prairie Du Chien on Saturday.”