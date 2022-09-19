Some runners were missing. Others were coming off injuries or illnesses.
Despite the obstacles, Lodi’s boys’ and girls’ teams both ended up winning the Rio Invite.
“The Lodi cross country team had what would best be described as a magical evening at the Rio Invitational last Friday night,” said Kurt Wilson, head coach of the Blue Devils. “The girls were without a couple of their regular varsity runners, so the possibility of them bringing home a plaque was not great. We do not have a runner who can compete with the top runners of the other schools, so Lodi's top five had to run a perfect team race to be competitive.”
The Lodi boys had a lot to overcome, as well.
“In the boys’ race there was some good competition, but we figured it would come down to us and Wayland Academy for the top spot,” said Wilson. “Wayland had won an invitational last week and had several elite runners. To make matters more difficult for Lodi, several of our top boy's had missed some practices this week in order to recover from a few injuries and illnesses. Even though a couple of runners were not at 100%, they decided to participate for the benefit of the team.”
Paul Lins (18:49) was one of the walking wounded.
“He knew that racing may delay his recovery a little bit but decided to give it a try,” said Wilson. “Although if completely healthy he would have placed higher and had a faster time, his 10th place finish was huge for the Lodi team. As expected, Wayland put two in the top ten to take an early lead. Walter Beld was able to hold off Wayland's number three guy which was vital. Lodi's depth men took over from there. Roger Melland, Jonah Barden, James Miller and Everett Clemens all finished ahead of Wayland's fourth man, and Benjamin Schultz who ended up being our seventh man pushed up the Wayland score by beating their fifth man.”
Beld ran to 13th in 18:55, while Melland (19:35) was 21st in 19:35, Barden finished 25th in 20:06, and Miller raced to 26th in 20:07. Clemens placed 29th in 20:29, and Schultz was 34th in 20:42.
‘In the end it ended up a thrilling two-point victory for Lodi,” said Wilson. “For the boys, it was the sixth time in a row that when they competed in the Rio Invite they had won it – in most cases by nail biting margins like Friday night.”
Lodi staved off Wayland, scoring 95 points to Wayland’s 97. Teams finishing behind the top two were North Fond du Lac-Oakfield (103), Pardeeville (110), Poynette (113), Markesan (151), Rio/Fall River (178), Mischicot (200), Marshall (230), Columbus (230), Randolph/Cambria-Freisland (236), and Princeton/Green Lake (253).
In the girls’ race, North Fond du Lac entered as the defending champions. Three North Fond du Lac runners crossed the finish line before Lodi’s first runner. Previously ranked Poynette had a couple finish ahead of Lodi’s top runner, as ell.
“Lodi's strategy was to run as well as we could and be in a position to move into second if one of the teams had something out of the ordinary happen,” Hallie Miller went out and held the 12th spot most of the race until teammate Brook Endres, who had her fastest time of the year by about a minute, took the spot towards the end with Hallie right behind her,” said Wilson. “Rylie Wilcox showed a lot of determination and had another strong race finishing a second behind Hallie. Alexis Wilcox showed some grit down the stretch to finish 19th. Dakota Pierquet ran a very smart race and also had her fastest time by about a minute to place 21st. Anna Florin and Malinaly Fernandez got some varsity experience and had nice races as well.”
Still, it seemed the Blue Devils would not take first as a team, figuring that third was the best they could do.
“That is when the unexpected happened,” said Wilson. “The Poynette coach informed the Lodi coaches that four of his varsity girls had dropped out during the race, so they had an incomplete team, making the Lodi coaches think the Lodi girls took second. But, despite having three girls in the top ten, North Fond Du Lac's fourth and fifth girls were so far back that the Lodi girls ended up with the top spot. Needless to say, there were an awful (lot) of smiles on the girl's faces when the awards ceremony was over.”
Lodi totaled 56 points, while North Fond du Lac racked up 75. Mishicot (83), Markesan (111), Randolph/Cambria-Friesland (116), Columbus (124), Rio/Fall River (130), and Princeton/Green Lake (131). Poynette, Pardeeville, Wayland Academy, and Marshall all finished with incomplete squads.
“At our team meeting Thursday night, we talked about the 2005 teams and how they did at the Rio Invite,” said Wilson. “That year the girls won the first invitational in school history, and the boys won that year also. We discussed how they worked hard and ran with passion. We said that realistically it was probably not going to happen again on Friday, but we might start thinking about it as a goal for next year. I guess the lesson is that sometimes you have to be a little unrealistic.”
While Endres ended up 12th in 24:02, with Miller one spot back in 13th with a time of 24:11. Wilcox ran a 24:12 to finish 14th, as Alexis Wilcox finished in 24:45, Pierquet raced to a time of 25:09, Florin ran to 54th in 31:17 and Malinaly Fernandez placed 58th in 33:57.
The Lodi boys’ junior varsity team won as well, led by Sam Clepper who won the race in 20:53. He was followed by Mason Young (23:12), who placed fourth. Zander Kellogg was fifth in 23:22, with Chase Maas taking sixth in 23:32. Noah Johnson was seventh in 23:35 and Laurence Wood finished 18th in 27:47. Natalie Detert was the top Lodi JV girl.