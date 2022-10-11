There were a lot of familiar faces among the top 10 finishers.
Four of them were runners for the Lodi girls’ cross country team propelling the Blue Devils to a second-place finish at the Columbus Invitational on Monday, Oct. 10. The Lodi boys took third.
“The meet is different from most,” said Kurt Wilson, head cross country coach for Lodi. “Besides being shorter, it allows 10 to be on varsity, and they give out team medals to each of the top two teams, so all the Lodi girls received a team medal.”
Wilson figured the Lodi girls would be in the mix for the meet title.
“Going into the race we knew it was going to be a battle for the top two spots as Waupun has been running well lately, and we got beat by Lake Mills by about 20 seconds per runner the last time we faced them,” said Wilson. “Our top four ran together for about the first mile and then Brook (Endres) went ahead in an effort to catch some of the other top runners. The girls ran well, and we look forward to seeing what they can do in the conference meet this Saturday at Walking Iron Park in Mazomanie.”
Endres paced the Blue Devils, taking sixth in a time of 13:40 on the two-mile course. Hallie Miller finished eighth in 14:08, while Rylie Wilcox took ninth in 14:09 and Dakota Pierquet ended up 10th in 14:11. From there, it was Saara Nori crossing the finish line in 17th in 14:56, followed by Izzy Bahe in 38th in 17:11, Anna Florin in 40th in 17:36, and Natalie Detert in 48th in 18:57.
Waupun took first with 39 points, followed by Lodi (44), Lake Mills (55), Columbus (100), Rio/Fall River (144), Waterloo (166) and Horicon (172).
Roger Melland spearheaded the Lodi boys’ efforts.
“Roger Melland went out hard and led the first mile and then settled about where he was predicted to be finishing sixth in 11:12,” said Wilson.
Melland was followed by Walter Beld, who ended up 15th in 11:37, Jonah Barden (16th, 11:42), James Miller (22nd, 11:54), Everett Clemens (29th, 12:10), Sam Clepper (33rd, 12:30) and Zander Kellogg (41st, 12:570. Rounding out the varsity runners were Chase Maas (13:08, 43rd), Mason Young (13:11, 48th) and Noah Johnson (13:39, 58th).
“We figured that Waupun and Portage were going to be tough to beat,” said Wilson. “While we hadn't faced Waupun, we have faced Portage multiple times and have seemed to be getting closer every time but couldn't quite catch them. The boys gave it a good effort and look to do well in the conference meet.”
Waupun finished with 40 points, compared to Portage’s 79. Lodi had 83, followed by Lake Mills (84), Columbus (1280, Horicon (143), Waterloo (160) and Rio/Fall River (203).