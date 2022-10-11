Great finish!

The Lodi girls’ cross country team poses with their second-place plaque from Monday’s Columbus Invitational.

 Contributed

There were a lot of familiar faces among the top 10 finishers.

Four of them were runners for the Lodi girls’ cross country team propelling the Blue Devils to a second-place finish at the Columbus Invitational on Monday, Oct. 10. The Lodi boys took third.