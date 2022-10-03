The times continue to drop for Lodi cross country runners. Because of that, the Blue Devils have been competitive in recent meets.
At the Portage Invitational on Tuesday, Sept. 27, the Lodi boys placed sixth out of 13 complete teams, as Roger Mellend went for broke, finishing 20th in 17:53.
“I felt the boys performed well against some tough competition,” said Kurt Wilson, head coach for the Lodi cross country teams. “Roger Melland was aiming to get under 18:00 for the first time, and he did.”
Walter Beld was two spots behind Mellend, running 22nd in 18:04. Ben Schultz finished 39th in 18:57, with James Miller taking 41st in 18:58 and Jonah Barden racing to 49th in 19:06.
“Walter, Ben and Jonah all had their career bests as well,” said Wilson. “There are a lot of runners on the team who seem to be self-motivated to get better. They have a desire to excel, and that should make them fun to watch the rest of this season and the next couple of seasons as well.”
Other strong Lodi finishers included Sam Clepper (72nd, 20:30) and Zander Kellogg (74th, 21:05).
The Blue Devils girls finished seventh, with Hallie Miller taking 28th in 21:58.
“Hallie seemed determined to have a good race and went out and broke her PR by a considerable amount and broke 22 minutes for the first time,” said Wilson.
Brooke Endres was 33rd, running a time of 22:10, while Rylie Wilcox finished 37th in 22:48 and Dakota Pierquet broke her PR by over a minute with a 22:58 to place 45th. Other Lodi runners included Saara Nori (54th, 23:420, Alexis Wilcox (55th, 23:46) and Izzy Bahe (77th, 27:37).
“Alexis Wilcox and Izzy Bahe had their fastest times of the season,” said Wilson.
Platteville Invitational
Lodi was the smallest school in the Large school division, which included 17 schools.
“Despite being the smallest school in the large school, the Lodi runners held their own with the boys finishing seventh and the girls 11th,” said Wilson. “In the girls race, Brook Enres and Hallie Miller pushed themselves very hard and both set their PRs with Brook breaking 22 minutes for the first time finishing in 21:43. Hallie was not far behind in 21:48. They placed 39th and 43rd, respectively. They were followed by Rylie Wilcox (73rd, 23:28), Dakota Pierquet (78th, 23:36), Saara Nori (82nd, 24:20), Alexis Wilcox (87th, 24:49) and Izzy Bahe (99th, 28:30).”
On the boys’ side, Mellend paced the Blue Devils, taking 18th with a new PR of 17:52.
“He was followed by Walter Beld (34th, 18:28), James Miller (39th, 18:36), Ben Schultz (50th, 18:52), Jonah Barden (67th, 19:15), Zander Kellogg (87th, 20:19) and Sam Clepper (88th, 20:22),” said Wilson. “Roger went out with the leaders at the start of the race as he was hoping to do something great. He faded back some on the last mile, but you have to like his spirit. The meet is called the Dick McKichan Platteville Invitational, named after the legendary coach. He used to say, ‘It is better to try something great and fail than to attempt to do nothing and succeed.’ I expect Roger to be able to go out with the top guys and stay there in the near future. Ben Schultz and Zander Kellogg had their best times ever and James Miller tied his.”