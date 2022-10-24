Usually, by the time sectionals roll around, temperatures have cooled off considerably.
On Saturday, the Lodi cross country team encountered conditions that made running difficult.
“Unseasonably warm weather made for a sectional meet that had a strange feel to it as many struggled including some of the top runners in our area,” said Kurt Wilson, head coach for the Blue Devils. “Some even had to walk for portions of the race, including an all-state runner from last year.”
It didn’t seem to bother one Blue Devil, although Lodi’s cross country teams had a tough time overall. Nobody from Lodi qualified for state.
“The Lodi runners were not immune to the weather as the runners had mixed results with some kids doing quite well while others were left exhausted and frustrated,” said Wilson. “One Lodi runner who ran well was Brook Endres. She ran well throughout the race and moved up some towards the end to make the top 30. According to athletic.net's hypothetical race Brook was seeded 51st, but I told her that she should set a goal of being in the top 30. She started out in the upper 40s and was in the mid 30s for most of the race before moving up to 30th. It was a nice finish to a very good season and will help motivate her to train and become even better next season.”
Behind Endres’ performance, the Blue Devil girls finished 10th out of 14 teams at the Prairie du Chien WIAA Division 2 sectional with 244 points. Endres finished in a time of 22:28.00.
“Also running well was Rylie Wilcox (23:00.80),” said Wilson. “She finished 17 places ahead of her predicted finish and Dakota Pierquet (52nd, 23:45.70) was eleven places ahead of hers. As a team we were 45 places better than predicted. With all but one member returning it gives us a good foundation to build upon for next season.”
Rounding out the scoring runners for Lodi were Hallie Miller (54th, 23:58.30) and Alexis Wilcox (73rd, 25:17.00).
Dodgeville/Mineral Point topped the girls’ field with 54 points, followed by Monroe (70), New Glarus/Monticello (93), Mount Horeb (132), Platteville (155), Madison Edgewood (157), Evansville (202), Southwestern/Cuba City/Benton (219), and Richland Center/Ithaca (239). Teams that finished behind Lodi were Brodhead/Juda (264), Prairie du Chien (266), Viroqua (276) and River Valley (429).
The Lodi boys finished seventh with 186 points, as McFarland outscored Monroe 84 to 94 to take first. Dodgeville/Mineral Point (95) was third, followed by Mount Horeb (99), Madison Edgewood (116), and Platteville (150). Finishing behind Lodi were Richland Center/Ithaca (188), New Glarus/Monticello (227), Southwestern/Cuba City/Benton (230), Viroqua (312), Brodhead/Juda (317), Evansville (347), Prairie du Chien (402) and River Valley (446).
James Miller spearheaded the Blue Devils’ efforts.
“Our top boys had a tougher time with the weather on the last mile, so James Miller (23rd, 18:44.80) stepped up and led the way,” said Wilson. “He looked really strong during the second half of the race. Ben Schultz (34th, 18:56.40) stepped up as well and had a nice race. Although some of the boys were disappointed with their individual outcomes, we were predicted to place seventh as a team, and that is where we ended up in the final standings.”
Other scoring runners for Lodi were Roger Mellend (36th, 19:06.60) and Walter Beld (44th, 19:16.10).
“It was the final meet for a couple of our seniors,” said Wilson. “Saara Nori was out for the first time this year. She became a very important part of our varsity team and was often one of our top five. Paul Lins has been an important part of the team for the last four years. Even though his season ended earlier due to injury he remained an inspirational leader for our team. We wish him a full recovery and look forward to seeing him run at the next level.”