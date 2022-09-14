Paul Lins usually is the leader of the Lodi boys’ cross country team’s pack.
He missed the Poynette Invitational on Thursday, as the Blue Devils finished sixth at the Poynette Invitational on Thursday among Large Schools, while the Blue Devil girls ended up in fifth.
Brook Endres was the Lodi girls’ top runner, racing to 23rd in a time of 25:42.59.
“Brook Endres mentioned that she likes the Poynette course, and it showed as she had her best race of the season,” said Lodi Head Coach Kurt Wilson.
Bunched together, Alexis Wilcox (25:54.09) and Saara Nori (26:26.89) ran to 25th and 26th place, respectively.
“Saara Nori took a big step forward at this race as well,” said Wilson.
Two other Lodi girls finished in the top 30, including Rylie Wilcox (26:45.52), who placed 28th, and Hallie Miller (26:51.33), who ran to 30th.
Lodi totaled 132 points, as the Blue Devils took fifth in the Large School standings. Columbus (162) and Portage (170) finished behind Lodi, as Watertown Luther Prep won with 31 points.
Combining Large and Small school divisions, for a total of 15 schools, Luther Prep topped the field with 50 points, as Lodi wound up ninth with 206.
As for the Lodi boys, they totaled 130 points to end up sixth in the Large Schools standings, as Walter Beld led the way, finishing 20th in 20:22.67. Benjamin Schultz was four spots back, running a time of 20:38.36.
“We were without our top guy for this meet,” said Wilson. “Roger Melland saw his first action of the season and will really help the team once he gets a couple of races under his belt.”
Melland, a sophomore, placed 27th in 21:04.07, as James Miller ran to 28th in 21:17.15 and Everett Clemens was 31st in 21:452.36.
Lakeside Lutheran took first among Large Schools in the boys’ race, compiling 24 points. Overall, Lakeside Lutheran was first with 31 points in a field of 16 teams. Lodi was sixth with 199 points in the combined scores of Large and Small schools.
River Valley Invite
With Lins returning, the Lodi boys were aiming high. The Blue Devils finished 13th among Large School teams, totaling 317 points.
Lins finished 29th, running a time of 18:02.3, while Beld ran to 53rd place in 18:55.6, Schultz was 72nd in 19:28.6, and Miller was Lodi’s fourth runner, finishing 79th in 19:39.6. Clemens raced to 84th in 19:51.4.
“While we didn't quite make our goal of making the top ten, we did finish ahead of a ranked team,” said Wilson. “We were glad to have Paul Lins back, and he ran well. Everett Clemens had a breakout race which should help our team become even stronger. We still have not seen the strongest version of our team so hopefully that will happen in the next meet or two.”
Facing strong competition, the Lodi girls finished 16th, with Miller leading the way running a time of 24:16.4 to finish 84th. The Blue Devils ran as a pack, with Rylie Wilcox (24:29.4) running to 87th, Nori (24:43.8) finishing 92nd, Alexis Wilcox (24:45.1) racing to 93rd and Endres (24:50.8) taking 96th.
“We knew it was going to be very tough competition with a lot of Division one schools and top D2 schools, so we focused on getting our times down,” said Wilson. “I challenged the girls to cut a minute off their times from Thursday night and with the help of ideal running conditions, and a solid effort, they all did. Our JV girls Malinaly Fernandez and Natalie Detert had great races and took over five minutes off their times. Hallie Miller looked strong from start to finish.”