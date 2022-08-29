Competing at the Westfield Invitational, on a wet course, Lins was the runner-up among boys' runners in 18:54.35, as the Lodi boys’ cross country team opened its season by taking second overall. Meanwhile, the Blue Devil girls finished fourth as a squad.
“It was an interesting afternoon as rain was off and on,” said Lodi Head Coach Kurt Wilson. “The kids got drenched when they were out walking the course but that did not dampen their spirits. Many runners were running their first varsity race and some their first cross country race period.”
Wilson said the girls’ team “… focused on going out under control.” That was the strategy.
He added, “We wanted our top girls to hang around the top 20 for the mile and try to move up after that. They did a pretty good job with that as we had four make the top 20.”
Hallie Miller was the Blue Devils’ top runner, placing 12th in 26:15.70, while Alexis Wilcox (26:22.79) and Brook Endres (26:26.67) finished 15th and 16th, respectively. Rylie Wilcox ended up 18th in 26:43.58.
“Hallie Miller has put in some miles since last year and improved by over three minutes,” said Wilson. “Brook had a tough race up here last year but bounced back and was also three minutes faster. Alexis and Rylie Wilcox also had very good races for us. It was a good start to build on.”
As a team, the Lodi girls totaled 85 points, as Wautoma won with 36. The Portage boys
“We knew coming in that Portage was going to be very strong,” said Wilson. “We were hoping to put a scare in them but we are not there yet. Paul Lins had an outstanding race running with the leaders throughout the race. He took the lead for a little bit on the last mile, but the Tomah kid (Carl Oskar Wilcox-Borg) pulled away at the end.”
Along with Lins, Walter Beld finished in the top ten, taking ninth in 20:13.41. Wilson said Lodi got a boost from others who’d improved from last season.
“Ben Schultz got to run a couple of races on varsity last year but showed that he will be a fixture on the squad this year,” said Wilson. “James Miller and Mason Young showed some flashes here and there on JV last year but came out and showed they can do a fine job at the varsity level. Freshmen Everett Clemens ran very well, and we look to him to improve even more as the season progresses.”
Schultz finished 16th, running a time of 21:03.68, while Miller (21:07.50) was 18th and Young ran to 21st in 21:44.44, as Clemens took 23rd in 21:50.96.
“In the JV race Zander Kellogg showed he has a lot of potential by winning it,” said Wilson. “With all of our losses from last season we were looking to send a message that Lodi cross country will still be a team to be reckoned with, and I think we accomplished that. Some of the kids worked very hard over the summer to make that happen. We are going to improve over the course of the season as some of our newcomers get some experience. The coaches are excited to see how the rest of the season unfolds.”