Even with all the success the Lodi golf team had in 2022, the way the season ended didn’t sit well with the Blue Devils.
“It would have been nice to make it to state,” said David Zilker, head coach for Lodi, “but it wasn’t in the cards.”
The Blue Devils finished third at the Aquinas sectional, losing out to Edgewood and Edgerton in their bid to qualify for the WIAA Division 2 State Boys’ Golf Tournament. Lodi didn’t send any individuals to state either.
Lodi and the other teams in the Blue Devils’ sectional are always up against it. Edgewood is usually penciled in as one of the two teams to advance to state. As a matter of fact, the Crusaders won their fifth straight state Division 2 state team title this spring.
Zilker wants to see the WIAA expand the Division 2 field to give teams like Lodi more opportunities to reach the state tourney. A total of 16 teams can go to state in Division 1, compared to eight for Division 2.
That’s a story for another day, however. In 2022, Lodi and Cambridge battled all season to see who was going to reign supreme in the Capitol Conference. The Blue Devils had the upper hand most of the way, but Cambridge came on late.
At the conference tournament, Cambridge rallied on the back nine to finish eight strokes ahead of Lodi for the Capitol Conference title. That left Lodi and Cambridge in a dead heat for the conference title; however, Cambridge emerged as conference champs, because the conference tournament serves as the tiebreaker. Lodi won the 2021 Capitol Conference title.
“Their kids really came up,” said Zilker. “It was really something to watch. I was impressed by how much they’ve improved over the years. Being able to compete with them was something special.”
Speaking of special, the Blue Devils’ 2022 season was remarkable for a variety of reasons – not least of all because Lodi received Team Academic All-State honorable mention from the Golf Coaches Association of Wisconsin.
More importantly, of the 35 kids who went out for golf in Lodi this year, 15 were girls. Zilker said that the largest female contingent Lodi’s ever had.
Much of that had to do with senior Haley Thoeny, who emerged as the Blue Devils’ No. 1 player over her time at Lodi and was the Capitol Conference champion in 2021. Another senior, Elle Davis, also was a trailblazer for Lodi, inspiring other girls to go out for golf. Zilker said Davis enjoyed playing the game, even though she wasn’t a varsity player. Eventually, Lodi may be able to field a girls’ team.
On the course, highlights for Lodi included second-place finishes at the Evansville Invite and the MACC Fund Invitational at Erin Hills among Division 2 schools, despite facing challenging conditions. The Blue Devils were able to donate $1,200 to the MACC Fund.
The Blue Devils also won the Columbus Invite, where senior Bailey Clark was medalist, and the Reedsburg Invite, with sophomore Kogan Baron recording a hole-in-one.
Baron, Thoeny, Clark, Walter Beld and Brian Meitzner filled out the lineup for Lodi this season. Other contributors included Paul Lins and Alex Rashid.
“I like how our team cared for each other and treated each other and spent time together,” said Zilker. “I like how they treated the competition.”
Zilker credited the Lodi Golf Club with helping the Blue Devils’ program.
‘It’s friendly toward younger athletes and the layout gives young golfers the opportunity to handle difficult lies,” said Zilker.
While the Blue Devils lose Thoeny, Clark and Rashid to graduation, Meitzer, Baron and Lins are expected to return next season. Zilker added, “With any luck, there will be a freshman or two who step up.”