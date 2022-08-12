An experienced singles lineup is expected to lead the Lodi girls’ tennis team in 2022.
It’s the doubles tandems that need seasoning.
“We expect to have a solid season that we are building from last season,” said Joe Birkholz, now in his 10th year as the Blue Devils’ leader. “We are returning all four singles players and have some great young talent coming in at doubles. We also had a few upper classmen come out this season who will help bolster our doubles lineup.”
Among the letter winners returning for Lodi in 2022 are Rachel Winters, Caroline Karls, Brook Bacon and Ava Balweg, as the Blue Devils look to replace Allison Larsen, Lexy Karls, Rylee Schneider, Mira Potter, Ava Glaser and Emma Steinberg.
Despite the losses due to graduation, Lodi has high hopes for the 2022 season.
“We are hoping to fit in near or at the top of conference,” said Birkholz. “We will have to play well against Watertown Luther Prep and be ready for Lake Mills. The conference is usually pretty competitive so anyone could come out on top.”
At last year’s Capitol Conference tournament, Lodi finished second to Watertown Luther Prep. Luther Prep is again favored to win the conference title.
“As always Luther Prep will have a large team with a good amount of talent,” said Birkholz. “Lake Mills is always competitive and will probably be looking to improve on last season. Mayville has a good program that has been building as well. Wayland (Academy) is always a wild card. I’m unsure of Columbus.”
According to Birkholz, who has gone 73-41 over his time at Lodi, Luther Prep is projected to take the league title, with Lodi and Lake Mills battling for second. Everything could be up for grabs, though.
“I think there could be any of four teams coming out on top this season,” said Birkholz.
A handful of Blue Devils appear ready to level up this season, according to Birkholz.
“Vivan Beld will be looking to leave her mark on the team this season,” said Birkholz. “She is an early standout. There are three other sophomores who are also looking to step up this season – Addison Crane, Tessa Pertzborn, and Ava Ballweg. Ava already made a huge impact last season.”
Depth might be an issue, but the talent is there, especially at the higher-level flights.
“We have a lot of athletes who are very competitive and ready to make a huge step this season,” said Birkholz. “The top end of this team if very high.”
If the Blue Devils develop some strong doubles teams, look out.
“We are a young team on the doubles side,” said Birkholz. “A couple are very inexperienced.”