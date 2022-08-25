Air battle
Andy Smith (8) and Lodi goalkeeper Kyle Hoffman jump for the ball against DeForest’s Blake Lovick in the Blue Devils’ boys’ soccer team’s 3-1 non-conference loss at home to the Norskies.

 By Peter Lindblad plindblad@hngnews.com

That first goal allowed the DeForest boys’ soccer team to breathe a little easier.

In the 23rd minute of the Norskies’ 3-1 season-opening, non-conference win at Lodi on Thursday, Jacob Tutaj hammered home a shot off a beautiful feed from Eli Engel, who’d made a curling run wide down the left side and slotted a pass through to Tutaj.