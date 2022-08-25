That first goal allowed the DeForest boys’ soccer team to breathe a little easier.
In the 23rd minute of the Norskies’ 3-1 season-opening, non-conference win at Lodi on Thursday, Jacob Tutaj hammered home a shot off a beautiful feed from Eli Engel, who’d made a curling run wide down the left side and slotted a pass through to Tutaj.
“It felt like the weight lifted off our shoulders,” said Norski Head Coach Kevin Krivacek.
For the Blue Devils, who dropped to 0-1-1 on the young season, the game showed how far the program has come. Andy Smith, who scored Lodi’s lone goal, said while standing next to Blue Devils’ Head Coach Derek Callahan, “This is the man who is turning Lodi soccer around.”
The Blue Devils were aggressive early on, putting strong pressure on DeForest. Then, at around the 20-minute mark, the potent Norskies went on the attack.
“I’m happy for the guys,” said Krivacek. “When they were doing the things we asked them to, we looked good. When they didn’t, we looked pretty poor, but they were a tough team with a good attitude.”
Moments after Tutaj’s goal, Jeff Welhouse blasted a shot from deep that rattled the frame but bounced harmlessly off the crossbar. DeForest was able to keep the ball in Lodi’s end, turning up the heat on Blue Devil goalkeeper Kyle Hoffman, who made save after save to keep Lodi in it.
Up 1-0 at the half, it appeared DeForest had extended its lead to two goals in the 43rd minute, but it was waved off. Lodi then grabbed momentum and had a goal of its own disallowed.
Owen Kramar had a shot go wide not long after for the Norskies, and in the 56th minute, freshman midfielder Blake Lovick hit a rocket that an outstretched Hoffman got a hand on. The ball again hit the crossbar.
Lovick wasn’t through, however, as found the back of the net a minute later, making it 2-0. More scoring chances came DeForest’s way, but the Norskies couldn’t get that third goal until later.
In the 68th minute, there was some confusion about a free kick. Smith took advantage and sailed a shot into the Norski net, cutting the deficit in half.
Mere seconds later, it appeared the Kramar had scored for DeForest, but again, the goal was disallowed. Kramar would get that hard-earned goal later in the contest, giving the Norskies a two-goal cushion.
Callahan liked what he called Lodi’s “fighting spirit.” He added, “When they got that first goal and then they got that second goal, we kept playing like anything was possible.”
DeForest Captain Sam Piontek was happy with how the Norskies played defensively.
“With Dillon (Sommers) and Caleb (Brandl), I just think we worked really well together,” said Piontek. He believes DeForest let some scoring chances slip away.
“I felt like we did,” said Piontek. “We came out a little chaotic.”
In the end, though, DeForest was able to leave Lodi 1-0.