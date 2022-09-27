Did the Lodi football team look past Big Foot?
David Puls and the coaching staff did everything they could to keep the Blue Devils from doing so. Still, the Chiefs kept it close in the first half, before Lodi took control, riding out a 40-7 Capitol Conference, playoffs-clinching win on Friday, Sept. 23.
“We warned the boys all week that they had to come out fast and aggressive or this Big Foot team would take advantage of our complacency,” said David Puls, head coach of the Blue Devils. “I honestly believe our guys thought they were ready, and they were not planning to underperform in the first half, but unfortunately, they did.”
Unbeaten at 6-0 overall and 4-0 in the Capitol Conference, Lodi has a huge game with undefeated Columbus at home on Friday.
“We have the biggest test of the season coming to play in Lodi this Friday,” said Puls. “Columbus is the second-best Division 4 team in the state at this point in the season. They are senior-dominated, very experienced, very talented, and they have multiple players being recruited very highly on their team. No team has even given them much of a battle in the past two seasons other than the 2021 D4 State Champion Catholic Memorial. Columbus is the real deal, and in order to compete with them, our kids will have to lay everything on the line and sell out on every play. It will take a lot of heart and effort, but we know that anything is possible with this group of boys.”
First, Lodi had to deal with Big Foot (1-5 overall, 0-4 in conference play). Kylar Clements put the Blue Devils up 6-0 in the first quarter with an 8-yard touchdown run. The point-after try failed.
In the second quarter, Lodi went up by two touchdowns, as Mason Lane scampered 41 yards for another Blue Devils’ score, with Brian Meitzner kicking the PAT to make it 13-0. But, Big Foot wouldn’t lay down.
“After Big Foot had a couple of big runs, a fourth-down stop, and a TD, their kids were really pumped up and they were thinking upset,” said Puls. “It doesn't matter what a team's record is or what their stats say, kids want to win and when their back is against the wall, they will fight for that opportunity to win. Big Foot wanted that opportunity, and they believed it was going to happen through the first two quarters and halftime. Fortunately, our guys responded the way we all expected, and they took control of the game in the third quarter.”
The Blue Devils outscored Big Foot 27-0 the rest of the way, as Lane scored on an 11-yard run and Clemens had a 7-yard touchdown run.
“We are obviously very proud of the boys' response to the first-half effort, but we need to figure out how to come out like that at the beginning of the game,” said Puls. “We cannot have slow starts. It is kicking our tails when we start that way. We made our fair share of mistakes, but in the end these young men did enough to get a win.”
Lane threw a bomb to Gavin Sargeant to break the game open.
“Gavin Sargeant had a big play in the third quarter when he caught a pass from Mason Lane and then took it to the house for a 68-yard TD,” said Puls. “He caught 3 passes for 76 yards to lead all receivers. Mason had a very balanced game again running and throwing. Kylar Clemens had 2 TDs and 76 yards, Mason had 94 yards and 2 TDs, Ezekiel Jackson had seven carries for 66 yards and a TD, and Brady Puls had 71 yards to balance out the running game. We ended up with over 300 rushing yards, and most of that was paved by the O-Linemen – Henry Koeppen, Josh Klann, Ben Lichucki, Nick Week, and Preston Kelley. In addition, TE Jayce Kolinski and fullback Crew Clemens were big factors. They did all the dirty work to get our backs some solid yards.”
On defense, Lodi got an interception and a team-high eight tackles from Brady Puls, but there were other highlights, too.
“Defensively, the boys played very well at times, but at other times we missed tackles and were out of position,” said Coach Puls. “Those things need to be corrected if we expect to compete over the next few weeks. The defensive highlights were led by Keegan Fleischman's Interception and return down to the 7-yard line and Isaiah Groskopf's QB sack and TFL's. The top three tacklers were Jayce Kolinski (5), Isaiah Groskopf (6), and Brady Puls (8).”