New Glarus-Monticello caught the Lodi football team at the wrong time.
Still stinging from their first loss of the year the week before, the Blue Devils recovered nicely for a 42-7 win to go to 7-1 overall on the season and 5-1 in Capitol Conference games.
“We were hoping the boys would bounce back from our loss last week to Columbus, but with it being homecoming and all the distractions, we were not sure how the team would respond,” said David Puls, Lodi’s head coach. “It turns out that they responded very well by taking advantage of some NGM miscues and scoring 28 points in the first quarter.”
Getting to a big lead was the plan going in. Puls wasn’t sure the game would unfold as it did.
“It was definitely the start we were looking for, but it took us a little by surprise because NGM has played some very competitive first halves against some good competition this season,” said Puls. “Fortunately, we never let them get started and our boys really took the wind out of NGM in that first quarter. We were able to get a couple more scores before the half to put us in a situation where we could start rotating in other players in the second half.”
A 5-yard run by Kylar Clemens put Lodi on the scoreboard. Quarterback Mason Lane followed up with touchdown rushes of 6 and 3 yards, before Brady Puls scampered 19 yards to put Lodi up by four touchdowns going into the second quarter.
The Blue Devils padded their lead in the second quarter, as Lane connected with Brian Meitzner on a 13-yard touchdown pass and Ezekial Jackson capped the scoring for Lodi by crashing into the end zone from 4 yards out. All that allowed Lodi to empty its bench.
“The other positive of a game like this was that we aware able to get some of our banged-up starters out of the game a little earlier than normal and that will hopefully give them a head start on getting healthy for this Friday's game,” said Puls.
Dominant in all three phases, Lodi got contributions from everyone.
“Our defense and special teams played outstanding,” said Puls. “On defense, we had three fumble recoveries. Aiden Groskopf recovered a muffed kick return on the opening kick-off, Preston Kelley had a fumble recovery on mishandled snap, and Josh Klann had a blocked punt and a fumble recovery on an attempted quick kick. Zach Nyquist and Evan Kite both had (tackles for loss) on the night. Jayce Kolinski (three solo tackles and one sack) and Brady Puls (five solo tackles and one TFL) led the team in tackles for the game. Brian Meitzner was also an impressive 6-for-6 on PATs.”
With the defense and special teams doing damage, the Blue Devils were able to play complementary football.
“The offense had some short fields to play on after all of the fumble recoveries, so the offensive production was not as high as normal,” said Puls. “However, we had seven different players carry the ball for 161 total yards and six different players with a reception for 99 yards. It was nice to share the ball with so many different players.”
Lane was 9-for-11 in passing, throwing for 99 yards and a score. Brady Puls led Lodi in rushing with 36 yards on four carries, while Gavin Sargeant, Kolinski and Crew Clemens all had two catches. Kolinski racked up a team-high 27 receiving yards.
“Our final regular season game is this Friday in Lake Mills,” said Coach Puls, whose team is in the playoffs. “Lake Mills is still hoping to make the playoffs, and so they will be prepared and ready to play. It is going to be a very tough and competitive game.”