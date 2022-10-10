Opening up a hole

Kylar Clemens (24) runs through a hole for the Lodi football team in the Blue Devils’ 42-7 win on Friday over New Glarus-Monticello, as blockers Jayce Kolinski (6), Nick Week (77) and Josh Klann (58) clear a path.

 By Mark Arnold

New Glarus-Monticello caught the Lodi football team at the wrong time.

Still stinging from their first loss of the year the week before, the Blue Devils recovered nicely for a 42-7 win to go to 7-1 overall on the season and 5-1 in Capitol Conference games.