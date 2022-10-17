Clemens on the run
Buy Now

Lodi’s Kylar Clemens (24) looks to run in a game earlier this season against Columbus. He rushed for 51 yards on Friday in the Blue Devils’ regular-season finale, a 28-10 loss at Lake Mills. They will open playoff play on Friday by hosting Platteville.

 By Peter Lindblad plindblad@hngnews.com

The game was there for the taking. Unfortunately, the Lodi football team didn’t grab it with both hands.

After taking a double-digit lead in the first half, the Blue Devils allowed 21 points in the third quarter to Lake Mills in a 28-10 Capitol Conference road loss on Friday to the L-Cats.