Lodi’s Kylar Clemens (24) looks to run in a game earlier this season against Columbus. He rushed for 51 yards on Friday in the Blue Devils’ regular-season finale, a 28-10 loss at Lake Mills. They will open playoff play on Friday by hosting Platteville.
The game was there for the taking. Unfortunately, the Lodi football team didn’t grab it with both hands.
After taking a double-digit lead in the first half, the Blue Devils allowed 21 points in the third quarter to Lake Mills in a 28-10 Capitol Conference road loss on Friday to the L-Cats.
It was a hard pill to swallow.
“This was a very tough loss,” said David Puls, head coach of Lodi. “Our guys played well for the most part in the first half and were up 10-0, but we left 21 points on the field in that first half. When we have an offensive drive and get inside the 25-yard line, we have to come away with points and we didn't. We found ways to not finish and that cannot happen in big games against good competition.”
Even so, the Blue Devils (7-2 overall, 5-2 in conference play) are in the WIAA Division 4 playoffs. They will host Platteville (4-5 overall) on Friday.
Lodi was hoping to head into the postseason with a head of steam. That won’t be the case, as the Blue Devils fell apart in the second half at Lake Mills in the regular-season finale.
“We completely unraveled in the second half with mistake after mistake after mistake,” said Puls. “It was very uncharacteristic play for this group of young men. We are all obviously very disappointed in this performance, and we know we need to improve and execute much better.”
After a scoreless first quarter, Lodi went on top courtesy of a 69-yard run by quarterback Mason Lane. Brian Meitzner booted the extra point and then kicked a 29-yard field goal to make it 10-0. Then, the wheels came off.
Explosive scoring plays by Lake Mills made the difference. First, it was Caden Belling connecting with Matthew Stenbroten on an 84-yard touchdown pass to break the ice for the L-Cats. Belling threw a 33-yard scoring strike, as well, in the third quarter, before finding Stenbroten again on a 7-yard touchdown pass that push Lake Mills’ lead to 21-10.
Belling wasn’t finished. He found Ben Buchholtz for a 74-yard touchdown pass in the fourth quarter to cap the scoring.
Lane completed 12-of-20 passes for 118 yards and ran for 139 yards on nine carries. Kylar Clemens rushed for 51 yards on 11 attempts, while Gavin Sargeant and Keegan Fleischman combined for seven catches and 84 receiving yards.
On defense, Jayce Kolinski and Kylar Clemens both recovered fumbles, while totaling nine tackles between them. Brady Puls led Lodi with seven tackles, as Lane added six.
“Fortunately, we qualified for the playoffs before this game and were able to get a home game in Level 1,” said Coach Puls. “We need to learn from and correct our mistakes and play fundamentally sound football from here forward. This is still a special group of talented young men that can accomplish anything they put their mind to.”