Holding Catholic Memorial scoreless for the first quarter gave Lodi hope for an upset.
It was only a matter of time, though, before the top-ranked Crusaders got rolling in a 35-0 WIAA Division 4 Level 3 playoff win on a rainy Friday evening.
“Things didn't play out quite as we envisioned, but the boys played tough and they never quit,” said David Puls, head coach of the Blue Devils. “The game was delayed 10 minutes due to rain and alleged lightning in the area. We were hoping that wet conditions would play in our favor, and I think it did for a while.”
Lodi finishes the 2022 campaign with a 9-3 overall record, as the Blue Devils ended up second in the Capitol Conference standings at 5-2. Going into the season, the inexperienced Blue Devils were predicted to finish much lower.
“We were picked to finish fifth in the conference behind Columbus, Edgewood, Lake Mills, and Lakeside Lutheran,” said Puls. “We only have six seniors, and we only had two kids named to first team all-conference. Despite all that disrespect, these boys rose to the challenge and defied the odds … Pretty darn good year!”
After beating Lake Mills and Platteville in the first two rounds of the playoffs, Lodi had to travel to Carroll University in Waukesha to take on perennial state power Catholic Memorial, who’s dropped down to Division 4 after years in Division 3.
That first quarter was a wash … literally, considering the soggy conditions.
“When we got through the first quarter with a 0-0 score, we felt good about where we were,” said Puls. “We were controlling some clock and keeping their offense off the field which was going to be a key to the game. Unfortunately, we could not end our drives in points, and that has to happen in order to have a chance.”
The Blue Devils were focused on stopping Catholic Memorial’s vaunted ground game.
“Defensively our guys did a great job of slowing down RB Corey Smith and didn't allow him a big play,” said Puls. “With a team like CMH, they have a line of talented guys waiting in the wings to be the next big play guy. When Smith went out of the game due to being banged up, the QB, another RB, and a couple of receivers stepped up, gained some chunk plays, and scored. Through it all, our guys fought their tails off and showed a lot of heart. We had one heck of a Run! This group of young men stepped up and exceeded all expectations.”
Looking to next year, the future is certainly bright for Lodi.
“We could not be more proud of the accomplishments of this team and how they came together as a family unit,” said Puls. “Our seniors really led the way with their leadership and by setting an example of how to play through injuries and adversity. Preston (Kelley), Keegan (Fleischman), Tim (Anthon), Brian (Meitzner), Owen (Breunig), and Jaden (Gallagher) were a pleasure to coach over the years and it has been amazing to watch them grow into the fine young men they have become. The character, leadership, integrity, and grit of these seniors is second to none. They were willing to do whatever they needed to do to help this team be successful and they were all crucial in getting back to Level 3 of the playoffs for the first time since 2017.”
Puls added, “These seniors have left their mark on the Lodi football program and especially on the junior and sophomore classes. We thank them for their leadership and wish them the best as they move on to their Winter sports and eventually graduation.”